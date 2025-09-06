Super League coach’s son follows in father’s footsteps with Wigan Warriors move

Leo Robinson, the teenage son of Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke, will follow in his father’s footsteps next year after his move into Wigan Warriors’ scholarship system was announced.

Set to link up with Wigan‘s under-15s squad come 2026, Leo’s signing was made official after the Warriors’ launch evening on Monday evening which provided an introduction to their scholarship programme for the new intake of players and their families.

The youngster has played his junior rugby for community club Siddal, and on Monday signed a signed a scholarship certification before being pictured alongside Wigan boss Matt Peet, who himself came through the youth coaching ranks with his hometown club.

There is some way to go before Leo and the new intake of scholarship players can begin thinking about donning a shirt for the Cherry and Whites in Super League.

But if he eventually manages to do so, he will follow on from his dad: who scored 13 tries and kicked nine goals in 47 appearances for Wigan between 2002 and 2004, featuring in the 2003 Super League Grand Final defeat to Bradford Bulls.

Robinson senior, who grew up a Warriors fan despite hailing from West Yorkshire, was snapped up by Wigan at the age of 11 having been scouted by Eric Hawley.

Now in charge of fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield, the 41-year-old also donned a shirt for Castleford Tigers and Salford during his playing career as well as the Giants.

Son Leo is a few years on from the age he was when he was first picked up, and will now hone his craft further as he hopes to follow the likes of Jack Farrimond, Kian McDermott and Harvey Makin into the first-team at The Brick Community Stadium in years to come.

