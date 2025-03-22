Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has hit out at Super League’s standard of video technology: dubbing it ‘appalling’.

Trinity’s wait for a first home win since returning to Super League goes on after they were defeated by Hull FC in a thrilling game on Friday night.

But that clash featured three contentious video refereeing calls – and Powell was not afraid to take aim at the quality of footage available to referees to make decisions.

And while he said he did not necessarily disagree with the major calls, he did think the technology on offer is simply not good enough.

He said: “The technology is appalling to start with. I just think, what are we doing? Josh Rourke is offside; Jordan Lane dives on the floor, and there’s minimal contact, but if a bloke wants to dive on the floor, he can, can’t he? I could see why that was disallowed.

“The Tom Johnstone one—they’re saying he’s onside on that, but the technology is so bad you wouldn’t know anyway. There you go, there’s not a lot you can do about it.

“The amount of cameras that you have, you can’t see whether people are onside or not. It looked like Ese’ese had lost the ball to Hoody. It all went against us tonight.”

However, Powell did admit he felt the outcome was the right one given how Wakefield flattered to deceive.

He said: “I’m not complaining; we’ve done too much to ourselves. There are some poor performances out there, and we had a number of them, and there are a lot of other things that were poor. I have no complaints about us getting beat because we can’t do that much wrong and expect to win the game.”

READ NEXT: Marc Sneyd’s outrageous Warrington debut by numbers as scrum-half shines