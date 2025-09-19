Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley believes it will be Wigan Warriors and Hull KR that battle it out for the Super League title again at Old Trafford, but says that Grand Final would bring ‘a different feel’ than last year’s edition.

The Red Devils themselves have been involved in the play-offs in two of the last three seasons under Rowley’s tutelage, losing in the semi-finals to eventual winners St Helens in 2022 before being knocked out in the eliminators by Leigh Leopards last year.

This time around, Salford couldn’t be further from the top six, cut adrift at the bottom of the ladder as we head into the final round of a campaign which has been blighted by their financial woes.

Friday night’s home game against Wakefield Trinity will likely mark Salford’s last game in Super League, with the club not expected to come in the top 12 of IMG’s gradings and having not submitted an application to be considered for the expanded 14-team top-flight next season if that proves the case.

A winding-up petition relating to more than £7000,000 of owed funds has twice been adjourned, and the case will return to court on October 29.

With the bridging loan that has been promised for months by the Red Devils’ under-fire owners still not in their possession, the prospect of the club being wound up looms.

Super League coach delivers intriguing play-offs verdict as ‘different’ Grand Final tipped

Head coach Rowley has frequently appeared as a pundit on both Sky Sports and local radio throughout the year, and delivered his take on the play-offs when asked in his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

He said: “I fancied Leeds for about two-and-a-half months and then they wobbled, and that’s created a bit of doubt in my mind.

“Hull KR have wobbled there and Wakefield have showed a blueprint (of how to beat them).

“But I just think with Wigan and Hull KR, you can’t really look past those two teams and a replay of last year’s final.

“It wouldn’t be the same old two, I think it would have a different feeling because I think Hull KR would go with a different expectation.

“I think it’d be good to see a replay of it, but everybody in that top six will have a chance.”

Friday night’s opponents Wakefield will compete in the play-offs this term having seen their sixth-place finish officially confirmed on Thursday night as Hull FC lost at home against Catalans Dragons.

Rowley added: “Saints have been there and done it so many times.

“I class Leigh as a little bit like Leeds… when they’re on, they’re as good as anybody.

“I could be totally wrong and it could be a Leeds and Leigh final! That’d be nice as a ’71 replay of the Challenge Cup final if that were the case. Who knows what that would bring?!”