Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson has called for the sport’s authorities to show ‘common sense’ around incidents involving the head after two of his players were placed on report on Sunday.

The Giants picked up their first win of the season courtesy of a dramatic victory over Hull FC in which three players were shown cards: Huddersfield’s Tom Burgess and Hull pairing Liam Knight and Sam Eseh.

But Huddersfield players Matty English and Sam Hewitt were also placed on report for incidents that involved Hull players requiring attention after collision.

And Robinson admitted that with different teams approaching how they make contact in tackles differently when carrying the ball, it makes it tougher to prepare – and to prevent certain things from happening.

He told Love Rugby League: “Being someone who has been knocked out more than anyone else, I prioritise it but there’s got to be common sense.

“Some of the ones that got put on the report.. they can’t move out of the way, there’s nowhere to go. When someone turns their back and drops on you what can you do. There’s got to be a bit of common sense placed upon it. Safety is paramount, of course. But we need to be careful.”

When asked about the cards that marred the closing periods of the first half, Robinson said: “It’s the way the game is at the moment. If you make contact with the head you’re going to see a card.”

But he then insisted he hoped English and Hewitt would be spared further attention.

He said: “There are a couple of incidents that went on report and hopefully they’re going to view them in the light I saw them. Hopefully they’re going to have a bit of common sense and look at them the way I did.”