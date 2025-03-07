Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has attacked the newly-introduced captain’s challenge in Super League: insisting there were numerous incorrect calls during their draw with Hull FC.

The Leopards and the Black and Whites played out a thrilling 22-22 draw, with the two sides unable to be split even after golden point extra-time.

But that was not before two major decisions made by the match officials which Lam took aim at: one of which actually appeared to benefit his team.

First, Lam slammed the decision to award a try to Lewis Martin which actually took the game to extra-time, with Lam adamant Martin was in touch when scoring.

“It’s not a try,” he said. “Never a try in a million years. I’ve looked at the video a 100 times and the foot is out. What are we doing? That’s my job is on the line if that decision is right.”

But Lam then admitted his side were fortunate to get away with a decision that went Leigh’s way in extra-time. Lachlan Lam’s kick looked to be heading out on the full, with Tom Briscoe appearing to catch the ball with his foot on the line.

However, Hull challenged the ruling that Briscoe put his foot down after catching it – only for it to be deemed inconclusive.

And Lam said that decision of ‘inconclusive’ is not good enough – and that the captain’s challenge process still needs work.

“Everyone in the world can see that. It goes out on the full,” he said.

“What’s inconclusive there? And when Hull went for the Captain’s Challenge, if it’s inconclusive, isn’t that an unsuccessful challenge?

“How can you be inconclusive? Maybe if the third ref can’t get it right, he can pass onto another referee in another box and if it’s inconclusive there we go to an ‘eye in the sky’ and make the decision somewhere else? What are we doing?”