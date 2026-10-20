Some of Super League’s biggest clubs have been urged to consider a dramatic breakaway league should a deal with the NRL fail to materialise.

Talks remain ongoing between the two competitions and their administrators about the prospect of NRL investment into Super League. However, it now appears that a deal may not be struck until 2028 at the earliest, after talks dragged on for too long and the English game missed a deadline imposed by Peter V’landys last week to agree to a package.

But Super League legend James Graham has now insisted that rugby league in England has to consider a dramatic and risky option: with the biggest clubs already speaking about a breakaway league, according to the ex-St Helens star.

Super League clubs should be ‘considering’ breakaway

Speaking on his Bye Round podcast, Graham insisted that you would be ‘naive’ not to believe some teams are already discussing the prospect of a breakaway internally.

He insisted that such is the state the English game finds itself in, there may be no option but to consider doing something radical. He said: “I’m not too sure where it goes from here. I don’t know the final workings of the offer and the deal or what it means, but you have to get that level of leadership and that level of vision, and the growth mindset that the NRL have had.

“Unfortunately, rugby league in England, I say this with respect, it’s becoming a niche sport. It is a niche, a lot of people in the country wouldn’t know a World Cup is being played now by a rugby code. A lot of people would have no real idea of how to watch or consume that product.

“You go on the main pages of the main sports news, and it’s a blip. It’s becoming a niche sport, and unless it starts to get recognition, unless it changes, it’ll become even more into the abyss.”

Shane Flanagan urges clubs to make changes

Graham then said: “I think you’d be naive to think that the conversations aren’t being spoken about breaking away.. You’d have to. You’d have to be considering it.”

His comments were supported by former St George-Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan. He admitted the big clubs arguably have a right to ‘play in a big competition’ moving forwards – and went on to specifically name six clubs who should have such a consideration in their mind.

He said: “I think the big clubs over there, we see Hull and Hull KR, all of them have had seasons, but the big clubs: Wigan, St Helens, Warrington, Leeds, all them, I think they’ll be looking over their shoulder and saying we want to play in a big competition, we don’t want to be struggling all the time.

“Their major sponsor has dropped off, so they need a main sponsor for the game. We don’t know the details of the offer to them, but get on board because look at what’s happened to rugby league in Australia, Samoa, Tonga, and all these places.”