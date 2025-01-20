Super League clubs will reconvene this week to discuss the ongoing situation at Salford Red Devils: and the prospect of granting one another exemptions to sign their star players.

The clubs met earlier this month and ultimately voted against exemptions to the Super League salary cap and overseas quota: despite Salford themselves voting in favour. That would have effectively made their job of selling talent easier after being ordered to find buyers ‘without delay’ by the Rugby Football League.

But the situation remains complex and uncertain. The club are hopeful a takeover can be concluded as early as this week, and if a deal is agreed, the Red Devils hope that will buy them time with the governing body and avoid a fire sale of players.

However, Love Rugby League has been told another meeting is now scheduled for Wednesday in which all teams will discuss what happens next.

By then, Salford’s takeover could have been completed – but if not, it is expected clubs will push through exemptions to the overseas quota at the very least that would accelerate the process of sales.

A variety of the Red Devils’ star players are being courted by clubs. Leigh Leopards are leading the chase for Marc Sneyd and have tabled a deal to Salford in order to push through a deal.

Recent reports have suggested that Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons are interested in Nene Macdonald while other players including Kallum Watkins, Deon Cross and Sam Stone are being monitored.

Only a handful of clubs have the genuine capability to do deals at present though given their salary cap and overseas quota situation, including the Leopards and Wakefield. Others, including Castleford Tigers, are full on the quota but have cap space set aside for a new signing.

They are expected to complete a deal for prop Jack Ormondroyd, as reported by Rugby League Live. But by the time the clubs meet on Wednesday to discuss the possibility of widespread changes that would push open the door for sales to happen, Salford’s situation could have changed again with a takeover hoping to have been agreed.

