Super League clubs will convene on Monday to discuss whether or not to give Salford Red Devils an advance on their central distribution: and they will also talk about possible emergency options for 2025 should the club’s situation worsen.

The Red Devils are set to ask for a significant six-figure advance on the monies they are due for next year to plug a hole in a cashflow problem which has emerged in recent weeks.

Rival clubs are likely to conduct a scathing and detailed review on the club’s financial outlook to determine that they are not at serious risk of further trouble heading into 2025: with all options on the table as things stand at a meeting which begins at 3pm on Monday.

But they will also discuss what happens should Salford not be able to make it to the start line in 2025 – despite that situation being described to Love Rugby League as ‘incredibly unlikely’.

The Red Devils insist that if they get an advance on their distribution, they will make significant money on a number of deals due to be completed including the stadium situation and the erection of a major ‘jumbotron’ over the M60.

However, Love Rugby League has seen advance sighting of the presentation that will be discussed by clubs. It includes a ‘risk analysis’ section which will cover alternative plans for the 2025 season.

Those options include an 11-team Super League, which would lead to the remaining clubs securing their own increase in central distribution to the tune of around £100,000 given the reduction in teams competing.

The prospect of redrawing the entire fixture list has also been suggested should Salford not be involved – as has the notion of introducing a team from the Championship to replace Salford, keeping a 12-team league in place. That team would almost certainly be Toulouse, who ranked 13th in the IMG gradings.

But Salford are adamant they are not in major financial danger and are set to outline their position to clubs. However, rival teams have already been offered Salford players by multiple agents across the sport, with fears of another fire-sale to sell assets and raise cash possible.

