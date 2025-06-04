Super League clubs set for groundbreaking quota change for 2026

Super League clubs are pushing to extend the overseas quota for 2026 – with an extension likely to be approved before the end of the season.

Currently, clubs are allowed seven overseas players on their books and no more. But there have been murmurings about tweaking the system for some time.

One possible solution was to grant exemptions to players who had been in Super League for five or more years, allowing for more wiggle room for clubs in signing players from overseas.

But that is now set to be replaced with a straightforward expansion. Some clubs have privately discussed the merits of as many as TEN overseas players, sources have indicated to Love Rugby League.

But while ten seems a stretch at this stage, it is anticipated that there will be at least an extension of some sort which will put certain clubs in a position to strengthen their squads.

A number of players are facing uncertain futures in the competition with the quota staying at seven. For example, Hull were keen to keep Liam Knight but with their incomings for 2026, would have no room for him under the current system.

Wakefield winger Lachlan Walmsley is another who has impressed since Trinity’s return to Super League, but they are too are full on the quota for 2026 and he has already publicly admitted he may have to look elsewhere for a deal.

Furthermore, clubs outside of Super League who are jockeying for a spot in the top-flight if at least one becomes available are of the belief they should have access to a greater overseas quota regulation to allow them to come into the competition and compete.

Championship clubs are currently not bound by quota regulations but some would have to cut a portion of their overseas talent if they were promoted.

There have also been suggestions about potentially extending the quota and keeping any new spots open purely for players from the Queensland and New South Wales Cup, who would command less salary and therefore complicate things less.

But whatever the solution – which will be discussed by clubs over the summer – it seems the long-standing quota rules are changing.