We’re only at the end of May, and just shy of 400 different players have represented a Super League club this season, with some donning a shirt for more than one!

But of the 14 Super League clubs, which have fielded the most players so far in 2026?

Well, we’ve done the digging and found exactly that out, with a full ranking below.

Here is the ranking, with clubs listed from least players used across all competitions so far this season to the most players used.

Just shy of 400 players represented a SL club so far this term, some played for numerous of them already.

N.B. As this is across all competitions, players only have to have featured in at least one Super League or Challenge Cup game for a club in 2026 to count on their tally.

14. Wakefield Trinity – 25

Wakefield Trinity celebrate a try in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals against Wigan Warriors in 2026

Caius Faatili, Corey Hall, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Tom Johnstone, Max Jowitt, Mason Lino, Tray Lolesio, Mike McMeeken, Jayden Myers, Seth Nikotemo, Jay Pitts, Oli Pratt, Ky Rodwell, Josh Rourke,Cam Scott, Jack Sinfield, Harvey Smith, Tyson Smoothy, Matty Storton, Will Tate, Jazz Tevaga, Jake Trueman, Isaiah Vagana, Lachlan Walmsley, Jordan Williams

13. Hull KR – 26

Tom Amone, James Batchelor, Noah Booth, Jack Broadbent, Jack Brown, Joe Burgess, Jack Charles,Tom Davies, Jordan Dezaria, Oliver Gildart, Dean Hadley, Ryan Hampshire, Peta Hiku, Harvey Horne, Karl Lawton, Mikey Lewis, Bill Leyland, Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Rhyse Martin, Tyrone May, Elliot Minchella, Arthur Mourgue, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Jai Whitbread, Tom Whitehead

12. Leeds Rhinos – 27

Jack Bird, George Brown, Presley Cassell, Jake Connor, Brodie Croft, Ryan Hall, Ash Handley, Chris Hankinson, Tom Holroyd, Cooper Jenkins, Danny Levi, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Fergus McCormack, Ned McCormack, James McDonnell, Lachie Miller, Harry Newman, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jarrod O’Connor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Ethan O’Neill, Keenan Palasia, Maika Sivo, Cameron Smith, Kallum Watkins

11. Catalans Dragons – 28

Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Josh Allen, Julian Bousquet, Tiaki Chan, Ben Condon, Alrix Da Costa, Nick Cotric, Leo Darrelatour, Lewis Dodd, Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui,Solomona Faataape, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Kruise Leeming, Zac Lipowicz, Alexis Lis, Tommy Makinson, Lenny Marc, Franck Maria, Romain Navarrete, Matty Russell, Chris Satae, Toby Sexton, Josh Simm, Ugo Tison, Harvey Wilson

= Leigh Leopards – 28

Leigh Leopards celebrate a try in 2026

Jacob Alick-Wiencke, David Armstrong, Andy Badrock, Keanan Brand, Louis Brogan, Will Brough, Ryan Brown,Josh Charnley, Adam Cook, Matt Davis, Frankie Halton, Umyla Hanley, Bailey Hodgson, Liam Horne, Jack Hughes, Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam, Isaac Liu, Ben McNamara, Robbie Mulhern, Tesi Niu, Gaz O’Brien, Joe Ofahengaue, Aaron Pene, Innes Senior, AJ Towse, Owen Trout, Nathan Wilde

= Toulouse Olympique – 28

Olly Ashall-Bott, Lambert Belmas, Joe Bretherton, Rob Butler, Joe Cator, Tiaki Chan, Tyler Dupree, Hugo Garrigues, Ellis Gillam, Brendan Hands, Mathieu Jussaume, Thomas Lacans, Benjamin Laguerre, Pierre-Jean Lima, Anthony Marion, Henry O’Kane, Luke Polselli, Mathieu Pons, Ethan Quai-Ward, Reubenn Rennie, Baptiste Rodriguez, Cesar Rouge, James Roumanos, Jake Shorrocks, Maxime Stefani, Romeo Tropis, Paul Ulberg, AJ Wallace

8. Warrington Wolves – 29

Matty Ashton, James Bentley, Liam Byrne, Jordy Crowther, Ben Currie, James Harrison, Ben Hartill, Leon Hayes,Albert Hopoate, Ewan Irwin, Toby King, Joe Philbin, Sam Powell, Tommy Rhodes, Toafofoa Sipley, Josh Smith, Ewan Smith, Marc Sneyd, Sam Stone, Kelepi Tanginoa, Cai Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, Jake Thewlis, Luke Thomas, Danny Walker, Lachlan Webster, George Williams, Max Wood, Luke Yates

7. St Helens – 31

Jake Burns, Daryl Clark, Deon Cross, Owen Dagnall, Jake Davies, George Delaney, Jordan Dezaria, Kyle Feldt, Jackson Hastings, Jacob Host, Tom Humphreys, David Klemmer, Matty Lees, Bill Leyland, Jonny Lomax, Nene Macdonald, Lewis Murphy, Agnatius Paasi, Mark Percival, Harry Robertson,Tristan Sailor, Joe Shorrocks, Alfie Sinclair, Curtis Sironen, Noah Stephens, Alex Walmsley, Jack Welsby, George Whitby, Matt Whitley, Jake Wingfield, Shane Wright

6. York Knights – 32

York Knights celebrate a try in 2026

Denive Balmforth, Jon Bennison, Kieran Buchanan, Sam Cook, Will Dagger, Jesse Dee, Oli Field, Matty Foster, Scott Galeano, Josh Griffin, Liam Harris, Myles Harrison, Ata Hingano, Kieran Hudson, Cody Hunter, Tom Inman, Ben Jones-Bishop, Joe Law, Ben Littlewood,Jack Martin, Toa Mata’afa, Paul McShane, David Nofoaluma, Danny Richardson, Will Roberts, Justin Sangare, Jordan Thompson, Xavier Va’a, Paul Vaughan, King Vuniyayawa, Nikau Williams, Sam Wood

5. Bradford Bulls – 33

Andy Ackers, Caleb Aekins, Guy Armitage, Chris Atkin, Waqa Blake, Ed Chamberlain, Eribe Doro, Brandon Douglas, Greg Eden, Zac Fulton, Will Gardiner, Jamie Gill, Sam Hallas, Luke Hooley, Joe Keyes, Loghan Lewis, Tray Lolesio, Esan Marsters, Ben McNamara, Joe Mellor, Rowan Milnes, Jayden Nikorima, Jayden Okunbor, Jack Ormondroyd, Elliot Peposhi, Leon Ruan, Dan Russell, Ethan Ryan, Ebon Scurr, Mitch Souter, Phoenix Steinwede, Ryan Sutton, Connor Wynne

4. Castleford Tigers – 34

Jack Ashworth, Daejarn Asi, Chris Atkin, Renouf Atoni, Jimmy Beckett, Zac Cini, Aiden Doolan, Tyler Dupree, Brad Dwyer, Tom Forber, Ashton Golding, Brock Greacen, Sam Hall, George Hirst, Liam Hood, Jordan Lane, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, George Lawler, Krystian Mapapalangi, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jason Qareqare, Mikaele Ravalawa, Cain Robb, Fletcher Rooney, Brad Singleton, Joe Stimson, Blake Taaffe, Jake Thewlis, Semi Valemei, Tom Weaver, Joe Westerman, Jenson Windley

= Hull FC – 34

Jake Arthur, John Asiata, Yusuf Aydin, Connor Bailey, Harvey Barron, Joe Batchelor, James Bell, Amir Bourouh, Tom Briscoe, Jed Cartwright, Lennon Clark, Cade Cust, Brad Fash, Zak Hardaker,Harvie Hill, Will Hutchinson, Ben Johnson, Callum Kemp, Lloyd Kemp, Will Kirby, Liam Knight, Matty Laidlaw, Sam Lisone, Davy Litten, Lewis Martin, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Logan Moy, Harry Newman, Ethan O’Neill, Will Pryce, Arthur Romano, Hugo Salabio, Ligi Sao, Aidan Sezer

2. Wigan Warriors – 35

Wigan Warriors celebrate a try during their win over St Helens in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup in 2026

Josh Cartwright, Austin Daniel, Lewis Daniels, Zach Eckersley, Kaide Ellis, Sam Eseh, Liam Farrell, Jack Farrimond, Jai Field, Tom Forber, Bevan French, Ethan Havard, Noah Hodkinson, Adam Keighran, Taylor Kerr, Nathan Lowe,Patrick Mago, George Marsden, Liam Marshall, Lukas Mason, Kian McDermott, Finn McMillan, Junior Nsemba, Shea O’Connor, George O’Loughlin, Brad O’Neill, Oliver Partington, Kalum Rathbone, Dayon Sambou, Harry Smith, Luke Thompson, Sam Walters, Jake Wardle, Finlay Yeomans, Charlie Yeomans

1. Huddersfield Giants – 37

Jacob Algar, Jack Billington, Tom Burgess, Connor Carr, Presley Cassell, Alex Chippendale, Adam Clune, Mathieu Cozza, Jacob Douglas, Matty English, Niall Evalds,Jacob Gagai, Cole Geyer, Joe Greenwood, Sam Halsall, Sam Hewitt, Lewis Jagger, George Flanagan Jr, Lee Kershaw, George King, Tui Lolohea, Monty Lumb, Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack, Taane Milne, Asher O’Donnell, Chris Patolo, Tristan Powell, Fenton Rogers, Kieran Rush, Harry Rushton, Olly Russell, Roman Sharma, Adam Swift, Zac Woolford, Connor Wrench, Tanguy Zenon