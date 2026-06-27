Super League clubs offered Tonga international halfback

Super League clubs have been offered Tonga international Dion Teaupa heading into 2027.

Teaupa, a halfback currently contracted to Gold Coast Titans, has become the latest overseas player pushed across the desks of Super League clubs ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old has made four NRL appearances for his career, all of them coming for South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2024.

More recently, he has been playing in Queensland Cup for Ipswich Jets, who are currently third in the competition. Teaupa has played four times, providing two assists and nine goals.

In 2023, Teaupa played for Tonga in their Test series defeat to England, coming off the bench in two outings.

That year was a successful one for the player, who guided South Sydney Rabbitohs’ New South Wales Cup team to Grand Final and State Championship glory.

He made his NRL debut a year later, playing for Souths four times in 2024. He subsequently joined the Jets and landed a train and trial contract with Gold Coast ahead of the current season, though he has yet to make a first-team appearance for the club.

Injuries have stifled him recently. He had shoulder surgery in the off-season that kept him out for the start of the season and has more recently had an ankle injury suffered in his fourth appearance of the season.

It reamins to be seen if any club would make a move for Teaupa, with several other options currently on the market. Ronald Volkman and Jack Cole are two players that have been offered to clubs already and others are expected to emerge on the market in the future.

The likes of Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons are thought to be keeping tabs on the halfback market, with several options thought to be on their respective radars.