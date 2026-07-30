Super League clubs offered NRL prop in fresh transfer option

Super League clubs have been alerted to the availability of NRL forward Blake Lawrie.

Love Rugby League has been informed that Lawrie is the latest overseas player to be made available for transfer to Super League clubs heading into the 2027 season, with clubs now considering their options.

The 29-year-old is in his tenth season at St George Illawarra Dragons, and has made 169 appearances for the club in the process, but with his contract coming to an end, a move to Super League could now be on the agenda.

Predominantly deployed as a prop, Lawrie has also been used as a loose forward and off the bench. He has so far made nine appearances this season for the Dragons who are currently comfortably bottom of the ladder, having won just two games so far this season.

Come next season, there will be a number of current St George players plying their trade in Super League. Mat Fegai, Damian Cook and Tyrell Sloan have all signed for Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity have signed Emre Guler, Hame Sele is on his way to Catalans Dragons alongside Luciano Leilua.

Lawrie could now join them with his NRL career currently unclear given he is without a contract going into next season. He has been a regular with the club for the majority of his career but hasn’t as much this year. He hasn’t featured since breaking his leg in a training ground collision last month.

Potential destinations for Lawrie

There are plenty of clubs on the lookout for a prop going into next season. Bradford Bulls are among those, while Catalans Dragons are expected to make further additions to their squad.

Hull FC are looking to overhaul their squad, Leeds Rhinos are in for a prop though are in talks with Braden Hamlin-Uele, and Warrington Wolves are also set to be in the market for a middle with Joe Philbin leaving for London Broncos at the end of the season.