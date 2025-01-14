Super League clubs make call on cap and quota exemptions as Salford situation develops

Super League clubs have voted AGAINST granting each other exemptions to the salary cap and the overseas quota to sign players from Salford Red Devils, Love Rugby League has been told.

The clubs met on Tuesday to determine whether or not they would loosen the regulations surrounding both the salary cap and the quota given the ongoing situation at Salford.

Many clubs across the competition have expressed an interest in taking on players from the Red Devils should the club need to sell some of their big assets to raise funds. They are still hopeful of staving off that situation through fresh investment, however.

But a number of clubs who were hoping to do business will now effectively be unable to do so, Love Rugby League has been told.

The clubs decided against making the changes which would have made deals significantly easier. Now, only a handful of clubs will be able to do business with the Red Devils if they decide to sell, given how many are full on both the cap, the quota or one of those two.

As it stands, only three clubs – Huddersfield, Leigh and Wakefield – have spots on their overseas quota moving into the 2025 season.

Some – including Hull FC and Castleford Tigers – have space on the salary cap to make deals happen: but those clubs, for instance, would only be able to do deals with domestic, non-quota players.

As for what it means for the Red Devils, their situation continues to look unclear.

