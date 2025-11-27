A number of Super League clubs are interested in signing Manly Sea Eagles forward Matt Lodge for 2026 according to a fresh report in Australia.

Lodge has left Manly and is on the open market after three years with the Sea Eagles. He has frequently been linked with a move to England in recent seasons, with the 30-year-old offered to Super League clubs on multiple occasions.

That included earlier this summer, when Love Rugby League revealed Leeds Rhinos were among the clubs pondering a move for the prop forward.

And now, it appears Lodge’s services have been circulated on this side of the world once again – with The Mole suggesting that there is significant interest from England in signing the forward.

Lodge, likened to the ‘next Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ in the report, is apparently back on the radar for Super League clubs and is emerging as a viable transfer option.

Without a deal in the NRL for 2026, it appears he now could turn to English rugby league in a bid to continue his career at the highest level of the sport.

Almost every Super League club still has space remaining on their overseas quota going into 2026 following the decision to increase the allocation to ten next year.

The likes of Hull FC have used all ten spots, but many other teams still are on the lookout for fresh talent from Australia and have the salary cap space to complete deals.

Lodge began his NRL career over a decade ago with Wests Tigers, and has also spent time with the likes of Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters before making the move to Manly in 2023.

He made 12 NRL appearances for the Sea Eagles this year – but with uncertainty about whether his career in Australia’s top-flight will continue, it now appears England is a possible next move for Lodge.