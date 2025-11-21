Super League clubs are still considering a dramatic proposal that would allow teams extra room to spend beyond the salary cap if they transfer players to newly-promoted teams, Love Rugby League has learned.

Despite recruitment being a long way towards completion for Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Toulouse Olympique – who have all joined the competition ahead of 2026 – there is an idea being discussed among the corridors of power that would effectively persuade clubs who are looking to offload players to do so towards that trio of teams.

That is because Love Rugby League has learned a proposal is on the table and will be discussed at an upcoming meeting of senior executives among Super League clubs that would grant any top-flight club extra room on their cap if they send a player to Bradford, York or Toulouse.

For example, if a player is earning £75,000 a year and they were to transfer to an existing Super League club from 2025, the selling club would then get £75,000 to spend in the market without going over the cap of £2.1million.

But under this proposal, if a player was to move to any of the new Super League clubs, they would be granted £150,000 on their cap – double the player’s salary cap value.

That would mean one club moving three players with a combined cap value of £150,000 on to newly-promoted sides would enable the same side to go into the market armed with a staggering £300,000 on the salary cap.

The proposal was initially suggested after the end of last season, but it has yet to be rubber-stamped or approved. The finer details around the exact amount of extra cap dispensation had not been finalised to that stage but it can now be revealed the proposed sum is double of what any player is earning should they go to Bradford, York or Toulouse.

It would require a significant majority to go through, but there are a number of clubs already preparing to vote against it.

One club CEO, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told Love Rugby League: “It’s a move that’s being dressed up as helping the new sides compete in 2026 but what it’s actually doing is allowing more clubs to spend recklessly beyond the cap.”

It has been stressed that the changes are temporary, and would not be allowed for any newly-promoted teams in any other year. But that has led to further concerns among some clubs about skewing the financial landscape for 2027 and beyond, with clubs who utilise the dispensation then having to come back below the £2.1million limit after next year.