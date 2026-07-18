Several Super League clubs are reportedly circling England international Morgan Smithies as his future in the NRL becomes unclear in dramatic circumstances.

It had been heavily reported earlier this year that Smithies had come to terms on a new deal with Canberra Raiders, which took him off the open market and ensured he would stay with the club he signed with at the start of 2024.

Smithies has been a revelation since moving to the NRL, proving to be an influential figure for the Raiders and joining the list of Englishmen who have impressed for the Green Machine.

However, it appears he remains a target for clubs on both sides of the world in 2027.

Smithies targeted by Perth

The 25-year-old has now been linked with a move to another NRL club, with the Daily Telegraph suggesting that Perth Bears have ‘turned their attention’ to Smithies.

Perth are in a rush to build their inaugural squad ahead of entering the NRL next season – with a number of Englishmen already signed up to play for Mal Meninga’s side.

James McDonnell, Harry Newman and Mikolaj Oledzki have already agreed to sign for the club from Super League leaders Leeds Rhinos – and there is now another England star on their radar in the shape of Smithies.

Perth are also expected to sign Tyson Smoothy when his departure from Wakefield Trinity is confirmed at the end of the season.

Could Smithies return to Super League?

However, the report also suggests that Super League clubs are monitoring the situation regarding Smithies, which would hardly be a surprise given the quality he has shown since moving to the NRL.

A player well respected and liked at Canberra – the Raiders would be keen to tie him down if possible – clubs in England are now aware that the forward is still on the open market for the 2027 season.

There would be a plethora of clubs lining up to sign Smithies, a list which would almost certainly include his former employers, Wigan Warriors, too.

But despite Super League interest, Smithies appears to be playing at a level that would ensure he has NRL offers on his table for the coming years.

Smithies is expected to be part of the England squad for this year’s Rugby League World Cup.