Super League clubs approve historic 15-team move as London Broncos return nears

Super League clubs have made the decision to approve to 15 teams in 2027.

The competition’s clubs met on Wednesday morning to determine whether or not the league should expand to 15 teams next year. It was overwhelmingly approved.

That means the RFL will now conduct a process to choose that 15th team – though it is certain to be London Broncos.

A statement from Super League said: “Super League (Europe) Ltd has today held a shareholders’ meeting to determine how many clubs will take part in the competition in 2027.

“Having agreed in favour of moving from 14 to 15 clubs, SLE has passed their decision on to the Rugby Football League Board.

“The RFL Board will now set out criteria and assemble a panel to run the process to judge against it. A recommendation will be made in due course.”