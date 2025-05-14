Super League clubs have been alerted to the possible availability of Jake Clifford after speculation he could be dropped into reserve grade for the rest of this year.

Clifford has consistently been a player of interest for English sides ever since he returned to the NRL to sign with North Queensland Cowboys.

He forced his way into their side at the end of last season and the beginning of this year, after earning a contract extension until the end of the 2025 campaign.

But Clifford missed two opportunities to secure victory last weekend in their thrilling draw with Penrith Panthers – and he has been dropped this weekend.

And there is speculation that his removal from the Cowboys’ first team may be a longer one, too.

Journalist Phil Rothfield said on Triple M Daily: “He has been dropped and basically told he’s in second grade for the rest of the year.”

That would be a huge move and a major shock from the Cowboys. Jaxon Purdue has been brought in at half-back, his preferred position, despite starring in the centres this year.

But questions now remain over Clifford’s long-term future and indeed his situation for the rest of this year.

If he has been dropped into reserve grade for the rest of 2025, it would pique the interest of a number of Super League teams – though only Huddersfield Giants have a quota spot at present.

But a number of sides are already looking at the prospect of increased mid-season movement, which could bring Clifford into the picture for this year.

A number of sides are already looking at the former Hull FC half-back for next season, too. And the latest developments at the Cowboys suggest his time there could be coming to an end.

