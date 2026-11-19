Sam Walker has reportedly been offered the chance to have a one-year sojourn in Super League if he opts to join the PNG Chiefs in 2028: by his international coach Kevin Walters at St Helens.

That is according to Australian journalist Brent Read who, speaking on James Graham’s The Bye Round podcast, revealed that Walker had the left-field option of a one-year stint in England if he was to leave the Roosters and join the Chiefs.

Walker’s future is arguably the big talking point going into the off-season in the NRL. He has informed the Roosters he would not be signing a contract extension beyond 2027, with South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Chiefs linked with a move to sign the half-back.

The Roosters’ coach, Trent Robinson, has reportedly insisted he wants Walker to stay in 2027 but if that does not materialise and the two parties part ways early, Walker would need a home for one year if he were to join the Chiefs.

And that has led Read to reveal that Walters has offered Walker the opportunity to play at the Saints for 12 months.

Sam Walker ‘offered’ St Helens deal

Graham said on the podcast: “If it is PNG, is there a chance he does a Connor Watson, (Jarome) Luai situation, and finds a home for nine months, or well, for them two it’s 12, but really for him, it would be a nine month stay.

Read replied: “Then I would think it’s more likely he does stay at the Roosters, and they find a way to make it work. I mean, look, I mean, Kevvie’s offered him the chance to go to St Helens 12 months if he wants to. You know, there’s obviously, there’s offers on the table there for potentially go somewhere for 12 months if need be.”

“Well, it changes things,” Graham laughed. “Get him over to Saints, Kevvie.”

However, the prospect of that seems incredibly unlikely at this stage on multiple fronts.

Could Sam Walker make St Helens switch?

For starters, the Saints are full on the overseas quota and despite being born in England, Walker is an Australian international so would require a quota space that the Saints do not have at this moment in time.

But more importantly, there is almost no chance they would be able to afford the salary Walker would command for a year if he were given the opportunity to pursue a move to Super League – though he would earn huge money if he signs for the Chiefs which would offset any losses in England.

But the Saints have also already committed to a one-year deal for Sean O’Sullivan, who himself will head for the Chiefs in 2028 – and with Harry Robertson likely to get a run at stand-off, it would be unlikely that the Saints would pursue another half at this stage.

That said, a player of Walker’s ability would instantly become the best in Super League. However, while Walters has reportedly made the offer to the Roosters half-back, do not expect it to be accepted.