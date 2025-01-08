Super League club keen on The Shay purchase and 2026 stadium switch

Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy has put forward a proposal that would see him purchase The Shay in order to relocate the Super League club there in 2026.

The Shay is a major discussion point for Calderdale Council as things stand, with the local authority open to selling the facility – which could have a major knock-on effect for Championship side Halifax Panthers as one of the tenants.

But Davy has stepped in and has volunteered to spend around £500,000 to modernise and renovate the stadium to bring it up to Super League standard. That would enable Huddersfield to leave the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of this year and relocate across Calderdale while they build their own purpose-built site in the town.

Davy’s plans would guarantee that the Panthers and FC Halifax Town remain at The Shay long-term, with a new hybrid pitch and drainage system set to be installed which would drastically reduce the chances of games being postponed.

Davy would also personally fund new toilets, scoreboards and LED lighting systems – all of which could drastically improve the Panthers‘ personal IMG score.

But crucially, it would give them and the Giants a shared home in 2026, before the Super League side look to move back to Huddersfield when they have constructed their own stadium.

Davy said: “I am excited by the opportunity to work with FC Halifax Town, Halifax Panthers and Calderdale Council, on the potential upgrading of the Shay to make it into an outstanding Community Stadium facility for the benefit of all.

“I believe that bringing it up to Super League standard would dramatically improve the match day experience for spectators and encourage more fans to support both FC Halifax and the Panthers.

“From the Giants’ perspective, whilst the upgrading of the Shay would be costly, it could be the ideal interim solution for us whilst we progress plans for a new stadium in Huddersfield.”

The Council, who have conceded they can no longer afford to run The Shay due to drastic budget cuts, will make a decision in March.

Panthers CEO Damian Clayton said: “At Halifax Panthers, we remain optimistic about the future of the Shay Stadium and are committed to working collaboratively with Calderdale Council, FC Halifax Town, and Mr. Davy to explore all opportunities.

“We believe the Shay has the potential to evolve into a vibrant community hub, securing the longevity of professional sport played here while promoting diversity, inclusion, and wellbeing.

“Alongside these discussions, we are diligently working to fully substantiate the details within our own Business Plan, ensuring we have a robust contingency in place should further consideration be required. We are confident that through collective effort, a sustainable and mutually beneficial outcome can be achieved for the benefit of all.”

