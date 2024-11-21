Super League club forced to find alternative home venue with change explained

Huddersfield Giants have revealed they will need to find an alternative home venue for their Round 14 clash with Wigan Warriors in 2025, due to a Stereophonics concert!

The Super League fixtures for next season were announced on Thursday morning, with the Giants pitted at home against reigning champions Wigan Warriors in Round 14.

That clash will take place on Saturday, June 14 – the same day that Welsh band Stereophonics will take to the stage at the John Smith’s Stadium alongside special guests Blossoms.

As a result, Huddersfield detailed in their fixture release that the Round 14 clash against Wigan will be ‘held at an alternative venue’.

Please note, due to the Concert being held at the John Smith's Stadium – Round 14 will be held at an alternative venue.

Huddersfield Giants forced to find alternative home venue with change explained

‘I don’t know where we are going now’, a lyric taken from Stereophonics’ hit song Dakota, is pretty apt, with no confirmation from Huddersfield as to where the fixture will be played instead of the John Smith’s Stadium.

The obvious solution would appear to be The Shay in Halifax, which is circa 7.9 miles away from Huddersfield.

The Shay is of course home to both RFL Championship outfit Halifax Panthers and football’s National League outfit FC Halifax Town.

Come mid-June when the Super League fixture in question needs a home however, the football season will be done and dusted and the Panthers’ games tend to take place on a Sunday.

The Giants have hosted games at The Shay – which holds around 14,000 – previously, welcoming Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Crusaders there in 2011.

And if Luke Robinson’s side need any positive omens come the time this fixture with Wigan comes around, Huddersfield won all three of those games at The Shay in 2011!

