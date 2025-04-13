Super League club close in on Tom Amone but 2025 loan elsewhere looms

Tom Amone looks increasingly likely to become a Hull KR player in 2026: but not before a loan deal to return to Super League elsewhere this year.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this week how Amone was attracting interest from the Robins in regards to a deal should he be released from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs.

Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves were also looking into the prospect of re-signing Amone – but Rovers have held talks with the player and his management in recent days and it is understood progress has been made.

The Robins are now firming up as Amone’s next destination, Love Rugby League understands, with a move for the 2026 campaign looking increasingly likely.

But perhaps more interestingly, Amone looks set for an immediate return to the competition: but not with the club he will sign permanently with next year.

Amone has interest from a number of clubs in regards to a short-term deal for the rest of this year, with his opportunities at the Bulldogs continuing to remain limited.

He is still yet to feature in the NRL since returning to Canterbury at the beginning of this season, and it now looks as though he could be set for an immediate exit from the club.

That has alerted several teams – some of whom are full on the overseas quota but are looking into the prospect of moving existing players on to create a space that would allow them to recruit Amone.

The forward was one of Super League’s best middles during his time at Leigh, and there are clubs vying for his signature.

But beyond this year, it now looks more and more likely that he will be heading to Craven Park in 2026.

It would represent a major coup for the Robins, who are set to beat off interest from a number of clubs to land Amone’s signature.