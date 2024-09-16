Huddersfield Giants owner Ken Davy has announced that the Super League club are planning to move out of their current home and build their own purpose-built stadium.

The Giants have played at the John Smith’s Stadium since it opened 30 years ago in 1994. However, they have consistently struggled to attract big crowds on a regular basis and have again struggled in terms of attendance this season.

But Davy revealed at the club’s awards night on Monday – via the Giants’ official X account – that their time at their current venue could well be coming to an end.

He seemingly confirmed that plans are underway for Huddersfield to find their own venue elsewhere in the West Yorkshire town – which would undoubtedly result in a smaller but more suitable venue for the club moving forwards.

Ken Davy has also announced that the club are looking to build their own stadium within the near future.#CowbellArmy🐮🔔 — Huddersfield Giants 🐮🔔 (@Giantsrl) September 16, 2024

It would undoubtedly be a move that would be well received by Giants supporters and the game should Huddersfield build a smaller but more suitable venue.

The club have struggled to attract crowds since before their move to the John Smith’s Stadium, with declining numbers during their final years at their spiritual Fartown home in the 1980s.

Fartown could well be a possible site of interest for the club, though the original ground has fallen into a state of disrepair since the club stopped using it as a training base 20 years ago. It has hosted local amateur fixtures, however.

The Giants’ women’s side play fixtures at Laund Hill elsewhere in the town – with Davy announcing several years ago he intended to make that the club’s long-term training base.

The club are expected to publicise more details about the plans in the coming days and weeks.

