It is the time of the year where Super League clubs publicly reveal the state of their finances and how they have performed over the previous 12 months’ accounting period.

For almost all Super League clubs, their accounts run to November each year and now, we are able to see just how each has performed off the field in 2024 with that time period in mind.

Super League finances remain near the top of the agenda in the sport, with owners including St Helens’ Eamonn McManus warning the situation is deteriorating year on year. Unfortunately, that warning appears to be evident in what we can see in the finances of almost all clubs.

Of the 11 English Super League clubs currently in the competition, nine have revealed and published their 2024 year end accounts. Wakefield Trinity and Wigan Warriors are the exceptions to the rule as it stands.

But here are how those nine clubs have fared: and it is not pretty.

NB. All losses published here are post-tax, not pre-tax.

Castleford Tigers: £891,691 loss

The Tigers have posted increased losses based on their previous year’s accounting figures. In 2023 they lost around £650,000 – with that number rising by almost £250,000 in their latest numbers to show a loss of almost £900,000.

But they are far from the worst in the competition.

Huddersfield Giants: £918,846 loss

The Giants have historically posted big losses and they have done so again this year, approaching almost one million pounds on the bottom line.

Hull FC: £872,752 loss

The Black and Whites were another who posted a loss approaching a million pounds but their figure is slightly reduced on last year’s number.

In their year end 2023 accounts, Hull lost £977,764. That number has reduced slightly this year but it is still a loss of £872,752.

Hull KR: £1,327,065 loss

Rovers have posted a serious loss for 2024, one of the biggest across Super League, Their P&L account showed a loss of £1,327,065 – which is much more significant than the previous year, when Rovers’ losses totalled £366,578.

Leigh: Profit of £386,380

There is one, positive outlier in Super League and that is Leigh Leopards – who impressively have posted a post-tax profit of almost £400,000 in their latest 2024 accounts.

That takes their profit and loss reserves to £1,173,187 after their 2023 accounts showed a profit of £2,165,149. That will be in part down to significant investment and sponsorship income from owner Derek Beaumont – but there is no doubting the Leopards are a club making great strides off the field, as well as on it.

Leeds: £1,443,433 loss (£1.5million 2023)

Leeds’ losses were once again totalling seven figures. They are marginally down on the previous 12 months, when the Rhinos lost a whopping £1.5million, but they are still incredibly high.

Salford: £1,374,641 loss

We have already covered Salford’s accounts in more detail given their high-profile issues off the field. They join the group of Super League clubs to have posted seven-figure losses: but crucially, they do not have an ownership group who can absorb those losses unlike others on this list.

St Helens: £1,921,533 loss

The Saints posted a post-tax loss of almost £2million, a slight improvement on last year’s losses of £2,046,194. However, their pre-tax losses totalled over £3.5million.

Warrington: £163,537 loss (£1,670,272)

The Wolves’ losses were much, much smaller after tax compared to many other Super League clubs. They lost just £163,537 after tax – £1.9million before – courtesy of tax relief.