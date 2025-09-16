Super League looks set to smash through the all-time attendance record for a single season featuring 12 teams this weekend as the growth of the competition continues.

It has been a strong year on the attendance front, with crowds likely to end up around 200,000 higher than in 2024. That is in no small part thanks to clubs like newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards, who are regularly posting big numbers along with the usual help from the competition’s big hitters.

And now, it has been revealed that just 47,115 fans are required to click through the turnstiles to ensure the milestone set all the way back in 2008 is beaten this week.

17 years ago, a total of 1,602,299 fans were in attendance throughout the regular season but it seems certain that with some big teams at home, that number will be surpassed.

Both Hull clubs are at home on Thursday evening, which is likely to take up half of that 47,115 number all on its own. Wigan Warriors will then host Leeds Rhinos on Friday in a bumper clash, with home games for Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Salford Red Devils also set for Round 27.

That makes it almost an inevitability that a new record will be set. For context, 64,226 fans attended games in Round 26 – the fifth highest so far for a single round this year.

RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones said: “This has been a landmark season for the Super League, with records broken both on and off the field. To see cumulative attendances reach new heights in the final round of the regular season is a fantastic reflection of the passion and commitment of our fans and the 12 Super League clubs.

“The play-offs and build-up to the Grand Final always deliver drama and excitement, and it’s fitting that we head into this stage of the year having already set a new benchmark. Ticket sales for the Grand Final are also very strong, which underlines the momentum building towards the biggest night of the season.”