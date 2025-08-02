Super League CEO refutes Nines idea and makes new Magic suggestion

Warrington Wolves CEO Karl Fitzpatrick believes that a Nines festival to replace Magic Weekend is not the answer: but admits he understands the event has to change.

With Super League going to 14 teams in 2026 and loop fixtures set to be removed from the calendar, Magic – which in itself is a loop fixture – looks likely to be culled.

A series of ideas have been floated to replace the event, with a Nines series that could see teams outside of Super League one of the early frontrunners.

But Fitzpatrick questioned whether that would be a sensible idea.

He told Love Rugby League: “This is my own opinion, but I am not totally convinced on Nines. Let’s put our energy into the 13-a-side game, that’s my take.

“Could we do another new event instead of Magic, maybe. But I’m not a massive fan of Nines given what we’re doing right now.”

Fitzpatrick admitted, however, he envisages change to the event while hopefully keeping it on the calendar.

He said: “I’m a fan of Magic but I understand going from increasing to 14 teams and then keeping Magic is a little bit contradictory and a bit hypocritical. I understand we have to lose it.

“What I like about Magic is not the extra game, it’s the festival feel it creates. Whether it’s doing the quarters of the cup, that could be a nice fit.

“But I really think we need to mix together music and sport and create a festival environment because I think Magic has got some great value. The broadcaster likes it and it generates great viewing figures so we should be endeavouring to keep it somehow.”

Fitzpatrick also admitted that he has been ‘impressed’ with Nigel Wood since he returned to the sport: before hinting that he may not be in a senior position for too long.

He said: “I’ve been in quite a lot of discussions with Nigel and the review panel almost on a weekly basis at this stage.

“I’ve been impressed in terms of what Nigel has had to say. He’s got the game at his heart, nobody can deny that. He knows he’s coming in to do a job and I don’t think the intention is for him to have executive control for long.

“He’s going to lift up the drain covers, having a look at what’s happening before going into a maybe non-executive role.”