It’s fair to say that despite a record-breaking round for Super League at the Magic Weekend, one issue which has lingered all season reared its head again.

The thorny problem that is the captain’s challenge.

The concept is discussed and debated on a near-weekly basis. Some want to keep it, others want to get rid of it completely but the majority consensus is that it needs tweaking at the very least if it is to remain in 2027.

Super League does not have the benefit of the vast technology available in the NRL which allows the bunker the chance to make swift, educated and ultimately correct decisions. That means captain’s challenge here is, through no fault of the officials, a bit of a mess. They are basically working with what they have.

But as mentioned, there are things that need tidying up to give it the best chance. Captain’s challenge in its current guise is contributing to games taking longer than ever – it was the primary reason Wigan versus St Helens took over two hours and 15 minutes to conclude on Sunday. Injuries or no injuries, that is simply too long.

However, there is one other big issue with the captain’s challenge in recent weeks that is quickly becoming an issue, and is giving clubs who are considering a challenge too big an advantage: and it needs correcting.

We saw again on multiple occasions at the Hill Dickinson Stadium that captains who were considering challenging a call that had gone against them decided to watch the replays on the big screen before locking in a decision.

That cannot – and should not – be how the concept is used, sadly. Players are expected to make a challenge based on what they see in that moment, not with the added use of a video replay before making a challenge official.

That in itself adds to the wider problem of simply increasing more stoppages and dead time to games. Referees have to get tougher in implementing a time limit for a challenge to be lodged, much like in cricket when players use DRS to challenge an umpire’s decision.

Whether it’s five, ten or 15 seconds, Super League captains should be prompted into making a decision as quickly as possible to eliminate the risk of them using technology to have a second look before considering potentially using up their challenge.

There’s an acute awareness amongst Super League officials that players have started to do it – so you can imagine something will change soon. And it really should, because this isn’t what the system is about, or how it’s supposed to be used. The sooner the game gets a grip of it, the better.

Of course, it won’t eliminate all of the problems with the concept overnight: but it will be a start.

Captain’s challenge can still have a place in Super League – if it’s tidied up and given a better chance of succeeding. We’ve seen already in the time it’s been implemented that it can lead to positive outcomes: but Super League has to get a grip on the latest loophole that players are clearly utilising.