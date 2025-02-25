Super League crowds continue to rise in impressive fashion: with the competition setting a 17-year record in the opening fortnight of the new campaign.

Attendances were up significantly in 2024 as the impact of IMG’s arrival in the sport begins to take shape. And that trend has continued into the early stages of 2025, Love Rugby League can reveal – with the highest combined attendance for the opening two rounds of a season for almost 20 years.

Not since 2008 has the competition posted a bigger number in a 12-team competition, with a combined 131,428 supporters clicking through the turnstiles in the first two rounds of the new season.

That is an average of almost 11,000 supporters per game, the highest figure since all the way back in 2008.

Back then, 132,033 fans attended the opening two rounds of the campaign.

This year’s figure has been boosted by the biggest-ever crowd for the opening weekend of a season, with 21,748 fans watching an historic occasion between Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards, with Adrian Lam’s side clinching an incredible 1-0 victory in golden point extra-time thanks to Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal.

There have also been five more crowds in excess of 10,000 – with over 15,000 watching Wakefield Trinity’s victory at Leeds Rhinos and 14,751 for Hull FC’s first home game of 2025, as they were beaten by Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield attracted their biggest crowd to Belle Vue since 2008 as well, as they were narrowly beaten by Hull KR.

In fact, five of the six clubs who were at home in Round Two posted a crowd figure larger than their seasonal average for 2024, hinting that the trend of attendances increasing will continue once again in 2025.

Super League 2025 crowds: Rounds 1 and 2

Wigan Warriors 0-1 Leigh Leopards: 21,748

Catalans Dragons 4-24 Hull FC: 9,273

Hull KR 19-18 Castleford Tigers: 11,020

Leeds Rhinos 12-14 Wakefield Trinity: 15,364

St Helens 82-0 Salford Red Devils: 12,218

Huddersfield 12-20 Warrington Wolves: 5,871

Wakefield Trinity 12-14 Hull KR: 8,065

Hull FC 4-46 Wigan Warriors: 14,751

Warrington Wolves 18-12 Catalans Dragons: 11,157

Salford Red Devils 6-32 Leeds Rhinos: 5,798

Castleford Tigers 6-46 St Helens: 7,723

Leigh Leopards 24-10 Huddersfield Giants: 8,440

