Super League-bound quartet among 6 players to bid farewell to Canberra Raiders

Canberra Raiders have confirmed the departures of six players following the conclusion of their NRL season, including four who are heading to Super League for 2025.

England international Elliott Whitehead will depart the Raiders after nine seasons: and will return to Super League in 2025 on a one-year contract with Catalans Dragons.

Former Australia international Nick Cotric, who is of Serbian heritage, will follow in the footsteps of Whitehead in making the move from Canberra to Catalans. The 25-year-old outside-back has penned a three-year deal with Steve McNamara’s side from 2025.

Meanwhile, the experienced Jordan Rapana will make the move to Hull FC on a two-year deal as of next season. The New Zealand and Cook Islands international has made more than 200 appearances for Canberra over the last decade.

Zac Woolford will leave the Raiders to take up a one-year contract with Huddersfield Giants in Super League. The 28-year-old hooker, who is the son of former Huddersfield coach Simon Woolford, has played 39 first-grade games for Canberra since making his NRL debut in 2022.

The other two players who have been confirmed to be bidding farewell to the Raiders are outside-back James Schiller and hooker Adrian Trevilyan.

Schiller has been linked with a move to Newcastle Knights, whilst Trevilyan’s next destination is not yet known.

Meanwhile, Canberra will welcome highly-rated England international Matty Nicholson to the NRL from 2025. The Warrington Wolves back-rower has signed a three-year deal with the Green Machine as of next season.

Ricky Stuart’s Raiders have also signed Myles Martin (Newcastle Knights), Ethan Sanders (Parramatta Eels) and Savelio Tamale (St George Illawarra Dragons) from 2025.

