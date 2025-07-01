Huddersfield Giants coach Luke Robinson has called on Super League referees to not be ‘riled up’ and go against his side against Castleford after Danny McGuire’s outburst last weekend.

McGuire is facing an RFL investigation after a string of comments in the aftermath of the Tigers’ defeat to Wigan last weekend. He labelled some of the decisions that went against his side ‘pathetic’ before saying the overall standard of refereeing is getting worse.

Castleford face Huddersfield in a big West Yorkshire derby on Thursday evening and Robinson admitted he did have concerns that the match officials would perhaps unconsciously be swayed the Tigers’ way.

Speaking in his pre-match media conference, Robinson said: “I’m hoping that the referees don’t get riled up and actually go against us because we’ve had some difficult calls ourselves this season.

“It’s very difficult as a coach because sometimes you feel like things aren’t going your way and some of the other sides seem to get a rub of the green. It can become frustrating.”

Robinson added: “You’d like to think it’s not swayed any which way whether there’s been an outburst or not. You just want everything to be fair and equal but you don’t always get that when you go away which is human with fans being on your back, it can feel like you can get swayed.

“I think there’s always a little bit of unconscious bias but it’s also about where you sit (in the table) as well. When you’re physically more dominant than another side and playing with confidence then inevitably it does make a difference.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Barrie McDermott’s Team of the Week: FIVE Leeds stars, in-form Castleford man included

👉🏻 England squad Winners and Losers: ‘Desperately unlucky’ Hull KR duo bizarrely left out

👉🏻 Hull KR ‘convincingly’ Super League’s best side as pundit talks up treble chances

👉🏻 Leeds face Sam Lisone fight as Super League rival makes move for prop