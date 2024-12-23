Ranking every 2025 Super League away kit from worst to best: Hull FC above Hull KR…

The 2025 Super League season is fast approaching – and nearly every kit for the upcoming campaign has now been released and is available to purchase.

And as well as them being on sale, they’re also now at our mercy as we dissect them one by one, to decide which are the best and which, well, really don’t do anything for us.

We’ve already looked at all 12 home kits for 2025, with a couple of clear winners. Will the same clubs rank as highly for the away shirts? Spoiler: not quite.

With the exception of Leigh, who are yet to publish their away shirt, here’s how all 11 clubs’ alternative jerseys stack up against one another..

11. Leeds Rhinos

The front (left) and back (right) of Leeds Rhinos’ 2025 alternative kit – Image credits: OXEN Sports

Goodness: our eyes. Make it stop. Leeds ranked extremely highly in our rundown of every home shirt for 2025 and their heritage shirt, inspired by their 2017 heroics, is a beauty too.

But this one is just.. no. We cannot condone such crimes against rugby league shirts, we’re afraid.

10. St Helens

The front (left) and back (right) of St Helens’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: St Helens

Hmm. It’s fine, don’t get us wrong. But it’s not quite hitting the mark compared to plenty of other shirts in the range this season.

The sponsor doesn’t help unfortunately, and there’s at least the bonus of the badge not being in weird hologram format like on the home shirt. But it’s not one of the Saints’ better efforts.

9. Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons’ 2025 third kit – Image credit: Catalans Dragons

Divisive, this one. Some of our team don’t actually mind it but there’s no doubting it’s a polarising shirt and there are, alas, much more popular away shirts being released elsewhere.

Bonus point for the Dragons putting their name across the middle rather than a sponsor but it’s not quite a winner for us.

8. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Huddersfield Giants

Another completely and absolutely fine effort. The pattern and the colour scheme isn’t too bad on the whole. It’s just not quite as good as some others out there for 2025.

7. Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors’ 2025 away kit donned by Kruise Leeming, Junior Nsemba, Bevan French, Adam Keighran and Kaide Ellis – Image credit: Wigan Warriors

This is where things start to get tough, with some very nice shirts all incredibly tough to split. We’re starting with the reigning champions and their blue effort which, on the whole, is pretty smart.

Just not as smart as some others.

6. Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers’ 2025 away shirt – Image credit: Castleford Tigers

Castleford have gone bold with both of their kits for 2025 and in our view, the gambles have paid off. The electric pink colour scheme is eye-catching: and in a good way.

We’re a sucker for a good collar too, and the Tigers have absolutely nailed it. Plus points for the colour of the sponsors being neutered to make the shirt colours pop off a bit more, too. Some other clubs could take note.

5. Hull KR

Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley model Hull KR’s 2025 alternative kit – Image credit: Hull KR

Yes. We approve. The two-shade purple shirt is a real hit for us at Love Rugby League towers. As above, a smartly-executed collar and the fact all the sponsors have been adjusted to fit the overall colour scheme nudges it up the rankings.

Rovers’ three kits are a bit hit and miss across the board: we think this one is probably their best.

4. Warrington Wolves

George Williams (left) and Danny Walker (right) model Warrington Wolves’ 2025 away kit – Image credit: Warrington Wolves

More purple, you say? We cross the Pennines and head to Warrington for a very similar colour scheme, with lighter purple on the whole and a darker shade for the collar and sleeve edgings.

The multi-chevrons at the bottom are a very, very nice touch, too.

3. Salford Red Devils

Salford Red Devils’ 2025 away shirt – Image credit: Salford Red Devils

Now this we really, really like. The only negative is the lack of a good collar – did we mention we like collars on shirts?

But everything else is a thing of beauty. We love the Salford-inspired patterns woven into the shirt and the sponsors and badges being turned gold is absolutely glorious.

2. Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity’s 2025 away shirt modelled (left) by Jake Trueman, Tom Johnstone and Mike McMeeken – Image credit: Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield came out on top in our ranking of all the home shirts in Super League for 2025 – and they’re almost at top spot for the away efforts, too!

Their Sydney Roosters-themed red, white and blue is wonderful. Clean, crisp and thumbs up all round from us.

1. Hull FC

Hull FC’s 2025 alternate shirt (left) modelled (right) by Jed Cartwright and Cade Cust – Image credits: Hull FC

Controversial? Perhaps. But we reckon Hull’s bright and bold blue away effort is the best of the bunch going into the 2025 season.

Like with so many of the other best shirts, the sponsors have been adjusted so that they don’t jump out for all the wrong reasons. The colour scheme is brilliant, with the black edging striking the right tone – and the pattern on the shirt is superb.

Bravo, Hull. You win this one.