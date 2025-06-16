The midway point in the Super League season has now been and gone, and it’s been another big weekend for all 12 sides.

That’s been reflected on the attendance front too, with three teams leading the way with bumper five-figure crowds well in excess of 10,000.

There were a couple of lowlights elsewhere – but one record set along the way too. Here’s how every game performed in Round 14..

Hull FC 14-22 Castleford Tigers: 13,376

Hull’s ‘Big Night Out’ ended with disappointment on the field as they were beaten by Castleford Tigers, to continue their miserable home form.

The attendance figure of 13,376 was certainly healthy, but below their seasonal average so far – though that has obviously been inflated by a bumper derby crowd.

Hull KR 68-6 Catalans Dragons: 11,350

There wasn’t a single away fan inside Craven Park on Friday evening, with the biggest-ever Super League crowd in Rovers’ history packing in to watch the Challenge Cup winners return home with the trophy and destroy Catalans in the process.

Huddersfield Giants 18-22 Wigan Warriors: 4,182

It was heartbreak for Huddersfield at their temporary home on Saturday as a late Wigan try denied them victory.

The crowd was lower than what they’d get at the John Smiths, with just 4,182 at Dewsbury: but it was a cracking atmosphere without doubt.

Leeds Rhinos 36-12 Warrington Wolves: 14,306

Another healthy crowd at AMT Headingley to watch the Rhinos continue their rise up the Super League table. They’re still averaging well in excess of 15,000 this season and remain one of the competition’s most important clubs when it comes to crowds.

Wakefield Trinity 20-24: Leigh Leopards: 7,147

Trinity were beaten in dramatic circumstances on Sunday afternoon, but their crowds continue to hold firm in 2025.

Over 7,000 were at the DIY Kitchens Stadium for their clash against Leigh Leopards.

Salford Red Devils 4-46 St Helens: TBC

As of Sunday evening, the Red Devils had not officially confirmed what the attendance.