Round 7 of the new Super League season featured some huge results at both ends of the table as the league begins to take shape for 2025.

And the six games played over the weekend were played out in front of a variety of attendances when it comes to size and number.

Some clubs posted their lowest home gates of the season – while others were posting their biggest figures of 2025 in contrast.

Here’s a look at every attendance number this weekend.

Salford Red Devils 0-28 Leeds Rhinos: 4,159

It was a disappointing figure at the Salford Community Stadium – down on their seasonal average of around 4,600 last year.

But there are clear mitigating factors involved: not least the fact it was a Thursday night fixture – and the fact there is a whole heap of turbulence off the field engulfing the club as it stands.

Hull KR 12-28 Wigan Warriors: not given

Rovers didn’t, as is traditional, disclose the crowd figure given officially on Friday evening for their huge game against defending champions Wigan Warriors.

It was declared as a sell-out – which would put it in the 11,000 bracket and mark potentially the biggest crowd of the whole weekend across the competition.

St Helens 26-14 Wakefield Trinity: 10,108

A five-figure crowd for the Saints at home to Wakefield – but their lowest crowd of 2025 thus far.

They’ll be playing in front of a much, much bigger crowd this weekend when they travel to Wigan for the Good Friday derby.

Warrington Wolves 16-28 Hull FC: 11,023

The Wire’s home games in the early part of 2025 have remained fairly constant – between the 10 and 11,000 mark. This was another example of that – with just over 11,000 in attendance at the Halliwell Jones Stadium as they slipped up at home to Hull.

Castleford Tigers 6-20 Leigh Leopards: 5,807

It was the lowest gate of the season so far for Castleford Tigers, with under 6,000 fans watching their Saturday night defeat to Leigh Leopards.

It’s around 200 fans fewer than the number which watched them play Catalans Dragons – and this gate included a big travelling contingent from Leigh, too..

Huddersfield Giants 18-38 Catalans Dragons: 3,638

The Giants slumped to a seventh consecutive defeat at the beginning of the new Super League season: and just 3,638 fans were there to watch it.

That is officially the lowest gate of 2025 thus far.