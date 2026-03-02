Super League attendances: Las Vegas high in disappointing weekend of lows

Round 3 of the Super League season delivered a handful of entertaining games with a couple of blowout scores mixed in: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including one in Las Vegas as Hull KR squared off against Leeds Rhinos in Sin City.

In an overall disappointing round for crowds in the competition, here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

Wigan Warriors 54-0 Leigh Leopards: 16,370

Thursday night’s crowd at Wigan for the ‘Battle of the Borough’ wasn’t a great one, not aided by the fact Leigh returned 3,500 of their tickets after refusing to promote the game in the build-up to it.

There were only 300 or so less on at The Brick than against Hull FC the week prior, but when you compare this crowd to the 21,748 that watched Leigh’s 1-0 win at Wigan in Round 1 last season, it looks poor.

Castleford Tigers 34-8 Huddersfield Giants: 6,105

Around 2,000 fewer fans watched Cas’ big win against Huddersfield on Friday night than saw their defeat to Wigan at The Jungle in Round 1.

There’s also a drop off when you look at this fixture between the Tigers and the Giants in 2025, which was watched by 6,669.

Hull FC 16-17 York: 12,716

We can’t draw any comparisons from a head-to-head game with York being newly-promoted, but this crowd was around 4,000 lower than the one posted by Hull FC for their opener against another of Super League’s new boys in Bradford.

A tip of the hat to the Knights, who have now won two of their opening three games, clinching this one with Danny Richardson’s drop goal.

Warrington Wolves 27-16 Wakefield Trinity: 10,094

It’s a similar story for Warrington, who had around 5,000 more people inside the Halliwell Jones Stadium for their Round 1 victory over St Helens than for Saturday evening’s win against Wakefield.

A healthy travelling contingent made the trip to support Trinity, who laid on free coach travel. Positively, there was a slender rise when you compare the 2025 edition of this fixture drew a crowd of 10,024, so 70 more people saw it this year than last.

Catalans Dragons 4-36 St Helens: 8,729

A big win for Saints in Perpignan on Saturday evening saw around 1,500 more spectators at the Stade Gilbert Brutus than were there for Catalans’ win over Huddersfield in Round 1.

9,386 watched the Dragons take on Saints in France last season though, so again, there’s a drop.

Hull KR 6-58 Leeds Rhinos (in Las Vegas): 45,719

Hull KR sacrificed a home game to take their Round 3 clash against Leeds on the road to Sin City, and the Rhinos did not follow instructions to ‘give a little respect’, absolutely thumping the Robins.

It’s believed that between 10-12,000 English fans made the pilgrimage to Vegas, but the official crowd figure is an amalgamated one, including those that went to see the two NRL games which followed at the Allegiant Stadium.

Nonetheless, in its third year, the rugby league takeover in the United States drew its biggest crowd yet overall, drawing in 510 more people than the 2025 version.

Bradford Bulls 18-6 Toulouse Olympique: 8,777

This wasn’t quite the 9,992 crowd Bradford pulled in for their Odsal Super League return against Catalans last weekend, but it was still a very good effort from the Bulls, hosting the other French club with very few travelling fans.

To underline the progress being made, the biggest crowd against Toulouse at Odsal before Sunday afternoon was 4,792, and that came last August in the Championship. Growth on and off the field.