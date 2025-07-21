Round 19 of the Super League saw big winners at the top and bottom of the competition – and there were some fascinating attendance figures, too.

A number of sides posted figures above and beyond their seasonal averages, with attendances seemingly on the rise as the business end of the season approaches.

Here is how all six games looked on the crowd front this weekend..

St Helens 4-16 Leigh Leopards: 11,805

A really good, healthy number for the Saints to start the weekend off. Well above their seasonal average and while it was boosted by a four-figure travelling support from Leigh, it was still a strong home turnout – especially given the game was on Thursday night.

Huddersfield Giants 10-46 Wakefield Trinity: 5,145

Another club beating their current seasonal average this weekend were Huddersfield Giants. They pulled in a 5,000-plus crowd for the big local derby with Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds Rhinos 42-6 Salford Red Devils: 11,843

Perhaps the disappointment of the weekend on the attendance front? It seems ridiculous to suggest given how Leeds still pulled in almost 12,000 fans.

But that’s way down on the figure they’ve been attracting throughout 2025. Salford’s issues will have undoubtedly caused a few to stay away – but you would have hoped there were a few more at AMT Headingley on Friday evening.

Wigan Warriors 12-32 Hull FC: 14,427

Another big effort at Wigan for the Saturday afternoon showdown at Hull FC. The crowd was, as is often the case with FC away games, boosted by a big travelling number too.

Catalans Dragons 6-34 Hull KR: 9,187

And the encouraging numbers continued in the south of France, with Catalans the latest club to post a crowd bigger than their seasonal average. With the weather fair and Hull KR travelling in big numbers, it made for a big attendance figure.

Castleford Tigers 20-14 Warrington Wolves:

As of the time of writing, there was no advertised crowd for the Tigers’ big win over Warrington Wolves.