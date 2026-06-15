Round 14 of the Super League season delivered entertainment aplenty despite some blowout scores: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including a local clash between Saints and Warrington as well as trips to France for Leeds and Castleford as they faced Toulouse and Catalans, respectively.

In a mixed round for crowds across the competition, here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

St Helens 6-18 Warrington Wolves: 11,590

Saints were beaten at home by Warrington on Thursday night, with this the third-highest attendance of 2026 at the BrewDog Stadium and the highest since Good Friday against Wigan.

On the downside though, 14,068 watched Wire’s win at Saints last March, so there was a distinct drop off year-on-year.

Toulouse Olympique 24-48 Leeds Rhinos: 5,567

It was a high-scoring affair in Toulouse on Friday evening as Leeds came out on top, but the French side were winners off the field, drawing their second-highest crowd of the year.

So far, only April’s fixture against Hull KR at the Stade Ernest-Wallon (6,135) has attracted a bigger attendance in 2026. And there’s a big win when you compare this crowd against Leeds to the 4,230 present in France for the pair’s only other Super League clash across the Channel back in 2022.

Hull KR 38-6 York Knights: Unknown

Hull KR returned to winning ways as they thumped York at Craven Park on Friday night.

At the time of writing on Sunday evening, the Robins have not disclosed the attendance for that clash.

Wakefield Trinity 10-48 Wigan Warriors: 8,095

Perhaps surprisingly, this was Wakefield’s second-lowest Super League crowd of the season to date: but there were 44 more supporters present on Friday night than against Wigan for a Challenge Cup quarter-final tie in April.

Notably, there was a rise year-on-year too, with the Trinity-Warriors fixture at Belle Vue last June only seeing an attendance of 7,753.

Hull FC 36-12 Huddersfield Giants: 12,057

Hull were winners on home soil against Huddersfield, but Saturday afternoon’s clash produced the lowest attendance of the season so far at the MKM Stadium: falling below the 12,123 attracted for a clash against Catalans in March.

Positively though, only 10,665 watched FC-Giants in Super League last July, so there was a decent rise year-on-year.

Catalans Dragons 34-28 Castleford Tigers: 7,222

Catalans survived a late fightback to down Castleford in Perpignan on Saturday evening, but did so in front of their lowest crowd of 2026 to date. 7,252 watching their Round 1 opener against Huddersfield had held that unwanted record previously.

Notably, there was a slight decrease year-on-year, too, as 7,269 were at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for Cas’ visit last August.

Bradford Bulls 12-38 Leigh Leopards: 8,010

Bradford were well beaten by Leigh on Sunday afternoon, with just over 8,000 spectators at Odsal to see the last game of Round 14 live and just a third-ever Super League meeting between the pair.

This was the Bulls’ highest crowd since welcoming rivals Leeds on Good Friday, so somewhat of a success, with circa 850 travelling Leopards.