Round 18 of the Super League season is done and dusted and just like the fortunes for all 12 teams were contrasting on the field, so too were the attendance numbers for the six that were at home.

There were some very healthy numbers, with teams posting big crowds in excess of 10,000 – and another getting very close to it too.

But there was one major let-down without question. Here’s how every game looked on the attendance front..

Hull FC 16-10 Wakefield Trinity: 10,401

Another five-figure crowd at the MKM Stadium on Thursday: but only just. It would have undoubtedly have been a bigger number had it not been on a Thursday night, you suspect.

Leeds Rhinos 0-6 St Helens: 15,093

Leeds’ crowds never really fail to deliver and once again this weekend, they posted a bumper crowd just over 15,000 to watch their clash with St Helens.

It will be intriguing to see if the Rhinos can post even bigger numbers as the play-offs approach.

Wigan Warriors 30-10 Huddersfield Giants: 15,175

Another good, healthy crowd inside the Brick on Friday night to watch Wigan celebrate Sir Billy Boston. It’s down on their average of around 17,000 so far this year but there was a lower-than-usual away following to factor into the mix.

Leigh Leopards 28-10 Hull KR: 9,682

Another great number for the Leopards – meaning almost 25,000 people watched Super League inside the borough across a matter of hours.

The Leopards’ crowds are flying right now – as are the team on the field.

Catalans Dragons 20-24 Warrington Wolves: 6,548

Another disappointing outcome on the field for the Dragons – and a very low number off the pitch in the stands. Recent results won’t have helped attendances in the south of France: nor will have the huge storms that engulfed Perpignan and the surrounding areas on Saturday evening.

Salford Red Devils 26-22 Castleford Tigers: unknown

As of Sunday night, there was still no publicised number for Salford’s second win of the season as they defeated Castleford Tigers.