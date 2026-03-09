The opening four rounds of the Super League season are done and dusted: and it’s safe to say it was a mixed weekend on the attendance front.

With a lot of the competition’s better attended sides away from home, it’s perhaps no surprise this weekend ranked as one of the lower ones for some time in terms of crowd.

Here’s how the seven games – or five of them, at least – fared in terms of the actual gate figures.

Wakefield Trinity 14-10 Hull FC: 8,239

Decent attendances are the norm these days, with Trinity posting the third-highest figure of the weekend after attracting over 8,000 for a game against Hull FC. On another night – not Thursday, basically – that figure would have probably been even higher.

Leigh 22-16 Catalans: 8,090

A good effort from Leigh, who pulled in over 8,000 home supporters for a game against Catalans which would have had no travelling fans. There is clearly now a strong core of loyal support for the Leopards – even with their slow start to the new season.

York 30-38 Warrington: TBC

For some reason, York aren’t in the market of declaring their attendances during their debut season in Super League. The question has been asked of the Knights how many were there to witness their thriller with Warrington – because it looked a strong figure.

St Helens 26-22 Bradford: 12,031

A clash between two of the traditional heavyweights of Super League, and the second-highest crowd of the weekend saw St Helens edge a thrilling affair with newly-promoted Bradford. The figure of 12,031 is significantly higher than the Saints’ 2026 average, which is a good sign.

Toulouse 16-36 Wigan: 5,497

Crowds in Toulouse appear to be sitting around the 5,000 mark for their return to Super League – and they pulled in just over that for their defeat to early pacesetters Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening.

Huddersfield 6-32 Hull KR: TBC

Another club seemingly not interested in declaring their crowd publicly was Huddersfield – who remain the only side without a win in 2026 after slumping to a loss against reigning champions Hull KR.

Leeds 22-4 Castleford: 15,301

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest crowd of the weekend came on Sunday afternoon as Leeds Rhinos continued their blistering start to the season with over 15,000 watching their West Yorkshire derby win over Castleford.

The standard bearers off the field for so long now, it appears Leeds’ on-field antics have caught up with that too.