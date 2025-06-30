With some of Super League’s biggest sides at home in Round 16, it was unsurprisingly a healthy number on the attendance front across the competition.

Four of the six games attracted crowds in excess of 10,000 – as a number of teams continued to maintain their strong averages for the 2025 season.

But it wasn’t all positive. Here’s how every crowd figure looked, and how the numbers rank to what we’re used to seeing in 2025.

Hull KR 34-10 Wakefield Trinity: 11,146

Another full house at Craven Park on Friday night as Rovers continue to post bumper numbers. Those who were in attendance watched the Robins record their best-ever start to a league season in the club’s history, too.

Leeds Rhinos 48-30 Leigh Leopards: 14,338

The Rhinos continue to impress on the field and off it. Friday’s crowd was actually a few hundred down on their seasonal average of 15,000 in 2025 – but it was still another strong number. You’d expect Leeds’ crowds to go up as the play-offs approach, too.

Catalans Dragons 32-0 Huddersfield Giants: 8,233

The Dragons finally returned to winning ways on Saturday evening, with Joel Tomkins securing his first victory as Catalans head coach.

The crowd number was marginally down on the Dragons’ average of 8,800.

Warrington Wolves 24-10 Hull FC: 10,203

A third five-figure crowd of the weekend at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with over 10,000 watching Warrington return to winning ways.

Castleford Tigers 20-26 Wigan Warriors: 6,052

Perhaps the most disappointing crowd of the weekend came in West Yorkshire at Castleford.

There’s a strong case the unusual kick-off time of 8pm on a Saturday evening didn’t help matters but either way, for a side averaging approaching 8,000 last year, there’s no getting away from the fact a crowd just scraping over 6,000 to watch the reigning champions isn’t great.

St Helens 58-0 Salford Red Devils: 10,192

The Saints maintained their seasonal average with the fourth five-figure crowd of a promising weekend as they comfortably beat Salford Red Devils.

With some big home games to come later this year, the Saints will hope their average rises as the business end approaches.