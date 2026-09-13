The final round of the regular season in Super League delivered plenty of intrigue – and plenty of big attendances, too.

With five games on Frantic Friday all producing strong attendances, and Huddersfield Giants’ farewell to the Accu Stadium also included in a busy Round 27, there were some real positives on the attendance front for the competition again.

Here’s how all seven games in the last round of the season looked..

York Knights 35-16 Bradford Bulls: 5,136

A crowd of just over 5,000 for York on a Thursday night slot is fairly decent and underlines the Knights’ growth over the last 12 months. They have had some big attendances throughout 2026 and while this wasn’t one of the biggest, the fact they ended with a win over Bradford will hopefully put them in a good position to grow crowds further next year.

Wigan Warriors 50-12 Catalans Dragons: 19,049

One of the most impressive attendances of the season without question – given how it was a near-complete home crowd and over 19,000 Wigan supporters packed into the Brick to see them win the League Leaders’ Shield in style.

It’s been another brilliant year on the attendance front for the Warriors, who are still Super League’s market leader off the field – and they look like they’re the force to be reckoned with on it, too.

Leeds Rhinos 12-18 Hull FC: 16,402

A disappointment for the Rhinos on the pitch as they suffered a second consecutive defeat – and third straight home loss – on Friday. But they did pull in another big crowd, well over 16,000: and we’d expect a number even higher in a fortnight’s time when they host a play-off semi-final at Headingley for the first time in a number of years.

St Helens 36-12 Hull KR: 10,717

It’s been a poor season for the Saints, and their average attendance has suffered as a result of some disappointing displays in 2026. But they at least finished with a win over reigning champions Hull KR, with just under 11,000 fans at the BrewDog Stadium. They will hope to build that number up higher again under Kevin Walters in 2027.

Warrington Wolves 26-14 Toulouse Olympique: 10,667

The fourth five-figure crowd of the weekend came at Warrington, where an exclusively home crowd saw a win for Warrington Wolves to see them lock down third spot in the table. The Wire did a great initiative with kids able to attend for £1, and it produced a solid attendance for a club on the up.

Leigh Leopards 8-19 Wakefield Trinity: 8,868

A big crowd at the Leopards Den yet again, with nearly 9,000 in attendance for their defeat to Wakefield Trinity – who will likely sell out the DIY Kitchens Stadium on Friday night when they host Leigh.

Huddersfield Giants 48-16 Castleford Tigers: 5,376

The end of an era in Huddersfield as the Giants marked their last game in the town for at least a couple of years with a big win over Castleford Tigers. It was a bumper crowd compared to recent standards too, with over 5,000 fans in to see them hammer the Tigers and sign off a disappointing year with a positive result.