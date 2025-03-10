Super League 2025 is settling into a rhythm and after the opening month of the new season, the table is starting to take shape.

But after a brilliant opening three weeks in terms of attendances, there was somewhat of a blip this weekend – barring one real exception.

Here’s a look at the six attendances from the past few days and how they compare to recent history..

Hull FC 22-22 Leigh Leopards: 9,765

A lower-than-usual figure at the MKM Stadium, almost certainly impacted by the fact a game between two sides on opposite sides of the Pennines was thrown in the Thursday night slot.

That would have resulted in a dip in crowd figure – especially with the number being lower than what we’ve come to expect from Hull’s crowds in recent seasons. Those who weren’t in attendance missed a treat.

And if Hull continue to perform like that, their crowds will surge again.

Castleford Tigers 22-14 Salford Red Devils: 6,295

Another much lower crowd than normal – over 1,000 down on Castleford’s seasonal average from last season.

Their owner, Martin Jepson, had admitted sales were slow in the run-up to the game, in part due to the fact there was so much uncertainty over whether the game would go ahead.

St Helens 10-20 Hull KR: 11,438

The first five-figure crowd of the weekend came at the Totally Wicked Stadium in a meeting between two sides who had started the season very well.

It was the Robins who prevailed with a wonderful display to reaffirm their title credentials.

Catalans Dragons 11-0 Leeds Rhinos: 8,125

Another figure that was 1,000 down on the number Catalans managed to attract throughout 2024 watched them earn their first win of the season with a hard-earned triumph over Leeds Rhinos.

But it was another low crowd compared to recent averages.

Warrington Wolves 16-30 Wakefield Trinity: 10,024

The Wire – just – attracted a five-figure crowd for their return from Las Vegas on Sunday afternoon.

However, it was a disappointing return to league action in England, as they were well-beaten by Wakefield Trinity.

Wigan Warriors 44-18 Huddersfield Giants: 17,625

The biggest and best crowd figure of the weekend was saved for Sunday afternoon, as the reigning Super League champions comfortably dispatched Huddersfield Giants.

It was a magnificent number too, given how the Warriors’ seasonal average in 2024 was 14,910. They are on the rise on and off the pitch!