Round 25 of the Super League season was the second iteration of Rivals Round, so it’s perhaps no surprise that there were some bumper crowd figures over the course of the last few days.

Of course, not every attendance figure was significant – but almost every club posted one of their biggest crowds of their respective home campaigns this weekend.

Here’s how all the games fared..

Huddersfield Giants 0-26 Leeds Rhinos: 4,315

Huddersfield posted one of their bigger crowds of the season on Thursday night as they went down to local rivals Leeds Rhinos. The figure of 4,315 was the fifth-biggest that has been inside the Accu Stadium this season to watch a Giants Super League game.

Salford Red Devils 16-17 Catalans Dragons: Unknown

Salford no longer disclose their home attendance figures and at the time of writing, a request to discover the figure had not been answered. That game was overshadowed by huge protests pre-match with hundreds of Red Devils fans marching against the controversial owners of the stricken Super League club.

Castleford Tigers 26-22 Wakefield Trinity: 7,532

Castleford’s home campaign wrapped up for 2025 with a big crowd, their fifth-best of the season, as they produced a night to remember on the field as well as off it, with a memorable victory over local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

St Helens 4-18 Wigan Warriors: 17,980

The Saints posted their highest home crowd of the year on Friday night: and it’s perhaps no surprise given how they were facing their fierce rivals in a derby where the stakes were incredibly high.

The Totally Wicked Stadium was a complete sell-out for one of the biggest games of the season: with the crowd figure beating their previous season’s best by almost 4,000 – from the crowd of 14,068 that watched them lose to Warrington in Round 5.

Warrington Wolves 12-34 Leigh Leopards: 11,060

The Wire’s penultimate game of the year at home yielded their third-highest crowd, an impressive number given how the Wolves’ season is now over in terms of having anything meaningful to play for. The attendance figure was also boosted by a big travelling contingent from Leigh, who were able to celebrate a first win at Warrington for several decades.

Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC: 12,338

Another week, another sell-out at Craven Park – this time to watch the Robins move to the brink of a first League Leader’s Shield in Super League history.