Super League attendance watch: Trio draw five figures but new low recorded

Round 9 of the Super League season brought another pulsating weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

There was a very mixed bag where the crowds across the competition were concerned as three games drew five figures, but a new low for the year was reached.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Warrington Wolves 32-18 St Helens: 10,214

Warrington are yet to dip below the 10,000 mark in terms of attendances at the Halliwell Jones Stadium this season, but only 100 more watched Thursday night’s win against Saints than the Challenge Cup game between the pair earlier this month.

Circa 1,300 Saints fans made the nine-mile journey, and saw their side lose a seventh straight game against the Wolves across all competitions.

Leeds Rhinos 14-20 Hull KR: 16,863

The biggest crowd of the weekend came at Headingley, where hosts Leeds lost out narrowly against Super League leaders KR on Friday night in a game littered with controversy.

Just shy of 17,000 were present, which is the Rhinos’ biggest crowd of the year so far. A healthy travelling number of Robins supporters helped to boost the figure.

Huddersfield Giants 12-30 Castleford Tigers: 3,367

From a record high to a record low. Saturday afternoon’s meeting between Super League’s bottom two sides drew the lowest crowd in the competition so far this year.

Huddersfield still await their first win of the campaign, and this ‘tops’ the crowd of 3,638 that watched the Giants’ loss to Catalans a few weeks ago. For context, it’s only just better than the 3,195 that paid to watch March’s Challenge Cup clash against Wakefield.

Salford Red Devils 6-28 Leigh Leopards: 5,493

Just shy of 5,500 flocked to the Salford Community Stadium on Saturday evening as Leigh ended up comfortable winners. The Leopards took a very healthy following on the 11-mile trip to boost the crowd.

This figure falls just shy of being Salford‘s biggest gate of 2025 to date, that came in Round 2 against Leeds when 5,798 were present. Notably, that game was the only one so far this year where the Red Devils weren’t bound by a Sustainability Cap.

Catalans Dragons 24-20 Wakefield Trinity: 8,183

Catalans‘ win against Wakefield on Saturday night in Perpignan brought the Dragons’ second-lowest attendance of the year so far in Super League.

8,125 remains their record low at present, with that figure recorded in Round 4 against Leeds. Saturday’s game was Trinity’s first trip to the Stade Gilbert Brutus since May 2023.

Hull FC 12-36 Wigan Warriors: 11,205

Round 9 was brought to a close on Sunday as Wigan made the trip up to the MKM Stadium and left with a win for the second time this season.

Sunday’s crowd of 11,205 is more than 3,500 less than the pair’s previous meeting in HU3 in Round 2, but still means that FC’s home gate has dropped into four figures just once this year so far.