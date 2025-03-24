Super League returned with a bang over the weekend following the Challenge Cup break, and Round 5 produced some absolutely gripping games.

There were positive numbers in terms of crowds pretty much competition-wide, with perhaps a couple of exceptions.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances from the last few days…

Salford Red Devils 23-10 Huddersfield Giants: 3,764

Thursday night’s game between Salford and Huddersfield attracted a crowd of less than 4,000 and wasn’t exactly a great start to Round 5.

The lowest attendances in four of the 29 seasons of Super League to date were registered in clashes between these two sides, so a lowly tally here wasn’t a huge surprise.

St Helens 12-14 Warrington Wolves: 14,068

A tantalising local clash between Saints and Warrington was always likely to draw in a decent crowd, and it did just that – with just over 14,000 packing out the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night.

Those in attendance were treated to a pre-match light show as well as an entertaining game, which Wire just pipped, much to the delight of their travelling contingent.

Wakefield Trinity 12-16 Hull FC: 8,027

A healthy Hull following across Yorkshire to Belle Vue also aided the crowd figure on Friday night at Wakefield.

This was another close-run, thoroughly entertaining affair and over 8,000 flocked in to see it. Not quite Trinity’s biggest home crowd since their Super League return, but not far off at all.

Castleford Tigers 4-26 Catalans Dragons: 6,005

A biblical thunderstorm in West Yorkshire didn’t aid the aesthetic at Castleford on Saturday afternoon as the Tigers were beaten comprehensively by Catalans.

Most of the 6,005 supporters that were there took shelter from the rain, meaning the terracing behind the sticks looked absolutely empty. A relatively low attendance, not aided by a severe shortage of Dragons supporters.

Leeds Rhinos 12-10 Wigan Warriors: 15,966

The biggest attendance of the weekend came at Headingley on Saturday evening, where Leeds edged an absolute thriller against Wigan. Just like at Cas, the conditions meant one end of the ground looked quite empty – but most of the Warriors fans that should have been there had just taken shelter elsewhere.

They sold their allocation out, and plenty of Rhinos fans turned out for Ryan Hall’s 500th career game. A great effort all round, if you ask us!

Hull KR 30-0 Leigh Leopards: 11,231

Another big crowd packed into Craven Park on Sunday afternoon to watch a clash of Super League’s top two sides, which ended up a very one-sided affair.

Only a handful of the away allocation went unsold, but most Leopards supporters had begun their journey back down the M62 by the final hooter, and we don’t blame them. Hull KR‘s decision to install a temporary stand and boost their capacity has proven fruitful so far.