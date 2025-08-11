Super League attendance watch: Warrington and Huddersfield records broken in weekend of extremes

Round 21 of the Super League season brought an intriguing weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

The round saw all 12 clubs take to the field over one weekend for the first time since week commencing July 14, with Round 20 having been split in two halves.

It was a very mixed weekend in terms of crowds, with a couple of records broken: one good and one bad.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Leigh Leopards 14-22 Leeds Rhinos: 8,655

It was a cracker of a game which opened the weekend’s Super League action on Thursday night, with Leeds claiming a narrow victory at Leigh which keeps the Rhinos in the race for the top two.

This was the Leopards’ ninth Super League home game of the year, and their fifth-best crowd. There was a decent Rhinos following, but you can bet the attendance would have been higher had this not been on a Thursday evening.

Wakefield Trinity 4-34 St Helens: 7,684

Saints made the trip to Wakefield for the second time this season on Friday night, and beat Trinity for the third time this year.

This was far from Trinity’s best crowd of 2025, ranking seventh of 11 so far this term in Super League at Belle Vue. Notably though 80 more supporters were present than when the sides met at the same venue in Round 3, with that game coming on a Saturday afternoon.

Warrington Wolves 18-24 Wigan Warriors: 12,503

Elsewhere on Friday night, Wigan took advantage of Leigh’s slip-up with a win at Warrington which moves the Warriors three competition points clear in second spot – and ends any faint hopes the Wolves had of a play-off finish this year.

This was Wire’s biggest home crowd of the season, aided by a very healthy travelling army of Warriors. It overtakes Warrington’s Round 2 clash against, surprisingly, Catalans, which was watched by 11,157 at The Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hull KR 36-6 Castleford Tigers: 11,038

Come Saturday afternoon, Hull KR ensured they would take a four-point lead at the top of the table into their trip to Wigan this week as they beat Castleford at Craven Park.

A comfortable victory for the league leaders brought a fifth-successive Craven Park crowd of more than 11,000. This was also a loop fixture, and saw 18 more fans attend than the Round 1 clash between the same pair at the same venue on a Friday night.

Huddersfield Giants 18-6 Catalans Dragons: 3,245

We’ve got the good record out of the way with Warrington, so here’s the bad one. This was Huddersfield‘s lowest Super League attendance of the year to date, with the total of 3,245 at the Accu Stadium only just more than the number that paid to watch a Challenge Cup tie against Wakefield earlier in the year.

It’s a crying shame, too, because the Giants got their first home win of the campaign and delivered a good performance.

Hull FC 80-6 Salford Red Devils: 11,242

As was expected, Hull FC cantered to a very comfortable victory against a cobbled together Salford side made up heavily of loanees on Sunday afternoon.

It was junior takeover day at the MKM Stadium with the club reducing ticket prices to try and attract ‘the next generation’, and over 11,000 spectators were present. This was FC’s ninth home game of the year in Super League and their fifth-best crowd.