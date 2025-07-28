Super League attendance watch: Wakefield enjoy roaring success in Leeds derby

The first half of Super League’s split Round 20 brought an intriguing weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

In a first for the competition, the round is being split across the space of a fortnight, with each side in the competition allowed a week without a game during that time.

This is in order to compensate for the lack of a mid-season international break, and means that all 12 sides in Super League will have had at least one week during the season without a game.

The first three fixtures took place over the weekend just gone, and there was a mixed bag where the crowds were concerned.

This week, we’ll see the other three fixtures from Round 20 played out.

But for now, here’s a look at the three Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Wakefield Trinity 15-14 Leeds Rhinos: 9,252

Thursday night produced an absolute thriller as hosts Wakefield edged a West Yorkshire derby win over Leeds courtesy of Mason Lino’s last-gasp drop goal.

Trinity recorded a sell out at Belle Vue, which is testament to just how far they have come both on and off the field since their last top-flight campaign in 2023.

It’s not the first time this year they’ve sold Belle Vue out, but it is the first time they’ve done so since being granted an extended capacity: making this their biggest crowd for at least 12 years.

Officially, the last time they achieved a bigger number was against the Rhinos in 2013, when 10,031 people clicked through the turnstiles according to the records.

However, people well connected to Trinity’s history have suggested while that figure is official, it may not have been right at the time. Nonetheless, Thursday night was a roaring success for all involved.

Wigan Warriors 28-18 Catalans Dragons: 14,760

Come Friday night, reigning Super League champions Wigan weren’t at their glamorous best, but got the job done against strugglers Catalans to return to winning ways.

With a small number of Catalans fans making the trip, the Warriors recorded a crowd of 14,760: their third-worst of the year in Super League.

As a side note, the two clubs officially announced their 2026 Paris clash before Friday evening’s game. The pair will meet in the French capital next June as part of the Dragons’ celebrations, where they will mark 20 years of being involved in Super League.

Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield Giants: 10,665

The shock of the weekend came on Saturday afternoon at the MKM Stadium, where Hull FC‘s wretched home form continued with a resounding defeat to strugglers Huddersfield.

There weren’t that many travelling supporters present, but those Giants fans who did make the journey were well rewarded for their efforts.

A crowd of 10,665 is Hull’s third-worst of the year in Super League – so not great on or off the field.