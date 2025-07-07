Super League attendance watch: Leigh Leopards and Wakefield Trinity win big in record-breaking weekend

Round 17 of the Super League season brought an eye-catching record for the competition during a pulsating weekend of action which saw plenty of stories unfold.

The round saw the cumulative figure of supporters that have watched a Super League game live and in-person in 2025 pass through one million.

Only once before, in 2008, has that figure been reached within 100 games – and this year, it happened again.

Hull FC‘s clash with St Helens on Saturday afternoon, which was the 100th game played out in the competition this season, ensured the one million-mark would be surpassed.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Castleford Tigers 12-30 Huddersfield Giants: 6,669

The weekend’s action began at The Jungle on Thursday night as Huddersfield came out on top in a basement battle against hosts Castleford.

This was the Tigers’ tenth home game of the campaign, and brought their fifth-best crowd, so bang in the middle of the road.

Leigh Leopards 18-8 Wigan Warriors: 10,375

Leigh were among the big winners of the weekend, both on and off the field. Adrian Lam’s Leopards earned just a third-ever Super League win over near neighbours Wigan, beating the Warriors on home soil for the first time since 2017 on Friday night.

As they did so, they were watched by a sell-out crowd, meaning this was Leigh’s biggest-ever Super League attendance. A night which will live long in the memory for all connected to the club.

Salford Red Devils 12-24 Warrington Wolves: Unknown

Salford, at least for the time being, are opting not to disclose their attendances. As such, the crowd for their defeat to Warrington on Friday night remains unknown.

What we do know is that the Red Devils didn’t get near to the 7,371 that would have been required for Super League to hit the cumulative one million mark in 2025’s 99th game, so that honour instead shifted on to the next clash.

Hull FC 6-13 St Helens: 11,355

And that next clash was, as already mentioned, Hull‘s game against Saints on Saturday afternoon, which drew a crowd of more than 11,000. This was the Airlie Birds’ third-best attendance of their six home Super League games to date this term.

FC’s woes on the field continued with a narrow defeat. Their last win at the MKM Stadium came on July 20, 2024 against Wigan, and by the time they are back in action at home, more than 12 months will have elapsed since then.

Wakefield Trinity 44-6 Catalans Dragons: 8,625

Saturday evening brought another big success for Wakefield, who moved up into the Super League play-off spots courtesy of a resounding win against strugglers Catalans.

Despite being up against the Dragons, whose away following is notoriously small, Trinity managed to draw their biggest home crowd since 2013 at Belle Vue!

Hull KR 8-14 Leeds Rhinos: 11,300

Super League leaders Hull KR were on the wrong end of an upset at home on Sunday afternoon as Leeds inflicted just a second defeat of the campaign on them.

The result aside, Craven Park has only seen more supporters pass through its gates once this year: and that was against Catalans a few weeks back as the Robins celebrated their Challenge Cup triumph.