Super League attendance watch: St Helens record only five-figure crowd in underwhelming weekend

Round 15 of the Super League season brought an intriguing weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

The round took place across the penultimate weekend of the month, and there wasn’t much to shout about in terms of the crowds across the competition as only one game drew a five-figure total.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Castleford Tigers 0-48 Hull KR: 7,650

A one-sided game unfolded at The Jungle on Thursday night as hosts Castleford were pummelled by Super League leaders Hull KR.

A healthy number of travelling Robins helped to ensure this would be the Tigers’ third best attendance of the campaign thus far, but without those visiting fans, the tale would have been a different one where the attendance is concerned.

St Helens 18-4 Leeds Rhinos: 11,179

This was, perhaps unsurprisingly, the only Super League game over the weekend just gone which drew a five-figure crowd. In fact, there were over 1,200 more spectators at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday night than anywhere else across the weekend.

Most of those present left happy as Saints picked up a win, with this the third best of the six crowds they’ve had so far this season in Super League.

Wakefield Trinity 16-10 Wigan Warriors: 7,753

This was Wakefield‘s best crowd at Belle Vue since their Round 8 victory against local rivals Castleford. It’s still some way off top billing in terms of Belle Vue attendances this term though.

Daryl Powell’s Trinity pulled off a shock on Friday night to send their fans home happy, too, beating reigning Super League champions Wigan.

Warrington Wolves 16-24 Huddersfield Giants: 9,964

There’s a worrying trend emerging at Warrington, with their crowds continuing to fall below the 10,000 mark this term amid a grim run of form.

Saturday afternoon brought a shock defeat to Huddersfield, which drew Wire’s second-lowest attendance of the season thus far in Super League and their third consecutive home game with a four-figure crowd.

Catalans Dragons 12-26 Leigh Leopards: 9,134

Just as we mentioned the travelling Hull KR faithful at Castleford, we must pay huge credit to the Leigh supporters that made the journey to Catalans on Saturday evening.

Taking the most fans of anyone to Perpignan so far this season, the Leopards army were rewarded with a win, and helped to ensure that the crowd at the Stade Gilbert Brutus wouldn’t fall below the 9,000-mark.

Salford Red Devils 6-38 Hull FC: Unknown

The weekend’s Super League action was rounded off in Greater Manchester on Sunday afternoon as Salford were beaten comprehensively by Hull despite a spirited performance amid their ongoing financial issues.

At the time of writing, the attendance at the Salford Community Stadium is unknown, but is believed to have been below the 3,000-mark. That’s despite a travelling contingent of around 1,800 from the Airlie Birds which included 15 club coaches full.