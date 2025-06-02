Super League attendance watch: Another disappointing weekend as low Huddersfield Giants crowd explained

Round 13 of the Super League season brought an intriguing weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

The round took place across the last weekend of the month, and there wasn’t much to shout about in terms of the crowds across the competition as only two of the games drew a five-figure total.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Huddersfield Giants 24-28 Leigh Leopards: 3,458

Huddersfield‘s attendances have been a concern all season, and this one is no different with their defeat to Leigh on Thursday night producing the Giants’ second-lowest Super League crowd of the campaign to date.

There is however a need for some clarity here though, as the attendance was heavily impacted by an incident on the M62 which saw a large section of the motorway closed into the early hours. Many Leopards supporters ended up missing the game as a result, and we’re sure some of the Giants fans that come from further afield will have done too.

Hull KR 34-4 St Helens: 11,087

KR warmed up for the Challenge Cup final with a resounding victory at home against Saints on Friday night, and the fixture brought the second-highest crowd of the season so far to Craven Park.

This term, only the Robins’ Round 5 win against Leigh (11,231) has seen more supporters flock to East Hull than this.

Warrington Wolves 34-24 Castleford Tigers: 8,625

Warrington also warmed up for the Challenge Cup final with a win, beating Castleford more comfortably than the scoreline might suggest on Friday night.

This was the lowest crowd of the season so far at the Halliwell Jones Stadium though, and by some distance. Wire’s cause wasn’t helped by a travelling Tigers support that remained in double figures and saw the usual away end closed entirely.

Salford Red Devils 6-46 Wigan Warriors: Unknown

Unfortunately, no attendance has been given for Salford‘s home defeat to Wigan at the time of writing. The Red Devils’ lowest home crowd of the season so far in Super League came against Huddersfield in Round 5 (3,764).

Around 1,500 Warriors supporters are believed to have made the journey to back their side on Friday night, but whether their contribution will have been enough to better that Round 5 crowd at the Salford Community Stadium remains to be seen.

Leeds Rhinos 22-18 Wakefield Trinity: 15,397

Super League’s best crowd of the weekend came at Headingley on Saturday afternoon for the all-West Yorkshire clash between Leeds and Wakefield, which Brad Arthur’s side narrowly edged.

The Rhinos used the occasion to mark their annual MND Awareness game, with the fixture coming just two days prior to the first anniversary of Rob Burrow’s passing.

Catalans Dragons 0-34 Hull FC: 8,235

Catalans – who remain without a permanent head coach – are hapless on the field at the minute, and have now gone three Super League games without scoring a single point.

Their league attendances at the Stade Gilbert Brutus this term are yet to drop below the 8,000 mark though, and they – in part – have the healthy number of Hull fans that made the trip to Perpignan on Saturday evening to thank for that still being the case.

