Super League attendance watch: Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves low amid disappointing weekend

Round 12 of the Super League season brought another exciting weekend of action: with plenty of stories unfolding.

The round unfolded across Bank Holiday weekend, and unfortunately, there wasn’t much to shout about in terms of the crowds across the competition as only one game drew a five-figure total.

Here’s a look at the six Super League attendances in full from the last few days…

Leigh Leopards 12-26 Hull FC: 8,046

Leigh served up their worst performance for some time on Thursday night as they were beaten by Hull FC.

The game also brought the Leopards’ second-lowest Super League crowd of the year to date, with their clash against Catalans in Round 3 only just lower (8,011).

Huddersfield Giants 4-46 St Helens: 4,029

Huddersfield again recorded the lowest crowd of the weekend, but on a positive note, this was a higher attendance than they’ve experienced at the John Smith’s Stadium in recent weeks.

Any of those who did attend that are of a Giants persuasion on Friday evening went home bitterly disappointed again as Luke Robinson’s side were trounced by Saints.

Warrington Wolves 12-31 Hull KR: 9,972

The second-biggest crowd of the weekend came at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night, where there was a dress rehearsal of the Challenge Cup final.

Super League leaders KR came out on top in front of just shy of 10,000. This though is Warrington‘s lowest crowd to date this season, and the first time the Wolves have seen their attendance drop into four figures in 2025.

Castleford Tigers 6-29 Leeds Rhinos: 8,069

A healthy number of Leeds fans made the trip across West Yorkshire to Castleford on Saturday afternoon, helping the Tigers to their biggest attendance of the season so far at The Jungle.

The travelling Rhinos fans left happy, too, as they avoided an early second half scare to canter to a victory which took them 3rd on the Super League ladder.

Catalans Dragons 0-48 Wigan Warriors: 10,103

Super League’s only five-figure attendance this weekend came in the South of France on Saturday evening as Catalans began life without Steve McNamara with a thumping defeat on home soil against Wigan.

Around 1,000 Warriors fans are believed to have made the pilgrimage to Perpignan to support their team, with this being the Dragons’ best crowd so far at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2025.

Wakefield Trinity 72-10 Salford Red Devils: 6,277

Sunday’s only Super League game saw a game that was one-sided for the duration of the 80 minutes as hosts Wakefield ran riot against hapless Salford.

A crowd of just under 6,300 represents Trinity’s worst in the league since returning to the top flight. So far this term, only their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Leigh (6,125) brought a lower attendance to Belle Vue than this.